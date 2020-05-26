3tone Records is a dynamic, rapidly growing and innovative record label based in the heart of Bristol. Pioneering a new standard of artist support.

Currently seeking an Artist & Label Services Manager, are you ready to join our team?

Job Duties

Identifying and assisting on obtaining new artist and label business for 3tone.

To represent 3tone alongside directors in meetings with existing and potential artists, artist management and labels.

Working closely with our Marketing department to devise and implement creative marketing campaigns and strategies that reflect the vision and goals of the artist and management.

Ensuring regular communication with both management and artists, helping to manage expectations, addressing concerns and ultimately maintaining good working relationships.

Assisting in the delivery of all aspects of our marketing campaigns, ensuring deadlines and timelines are adhered to.

Providing advice, insight and creative input to our artists and label, helping to achieve the goals set out in relation to releases, catalogue and revenue.

Working directly with 3tone's teams on behalf of key departments including: Marketing, Creative, Publishing, Analytics, International and A&R.

Collaborating with departments (such as Marketing, Creative, Publishing and A&R) as well as external partners to ensure correct infomation is shared and to provide new business opportunities.

Working closely with the Marketing team to develop market-leading streaming and playlist strategies.

Utilising 3tone’s analytics tools and platforms to analyse performance of releases, providing insight to senior staff.

Keeping up to date with competitor activity and trends within the market, ensuring 3tone is always ahead of the curve.

Representing 3tone in the industry, including attending gigs and increasing awareness.

Required skills/qualities

Passionate about music with a minimum of 1-2 years music industry experience within a progressive label or distributor.

An understanding of working with independent labels, artists and management.

Good digital knowledge of this space, including social media, digital marketing, music retail and analytics.

An understanding of digital music distribution, supply chain and DSP processes.

A natural people person with strong communication skills.

Thrives under pressure with proven ability of working to tight deadlines.

A proven passion for artist development and independent music.

Good organisational skills with the ability to multi-task.

Enthusiastic and hands-on, with the ability to initiate tasks and follow them through to completion.

Ability to adapt approach to suit an ever-expanding roster of artists and growing client base.

Bachelor’s degree in related field preferred.

Please note this job description is a guide to the key duties this role will entail but should not be seen as an exhaustive list.

A relocation package can be discussed for the successful applicant.

Salary: competitive depending on experience

To apply, please put the job title in the subject line and email a CV and covering letter to: apply@3tone.co.uk