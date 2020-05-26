Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Artist & Label Services Manager




Position:
Artist & Label Services Manager
Employer:
3tone Records
Category:
Record Label
Location:
UK - Bristol
Salary:
competitive depending on experience
Date Posted:
May 26th 2020
3tone Records
APPLY

3tone Records is a dynamic, rapidly growing and innovative record label based in the heart of Bristol. Pioneering a new standard of artist support.

Currently seeking an Artist & Label Services Manager, are you ready to join our team?

Job Duties

  • Identifying and assisting on obtaining new artist and label business for 3tone.
  • To represent 3tone alongside directors in meetings with existing and potential artists, artist management and labels.
  • Working closely with our Marketing department to devise and implement creative marketing campaigns and strategies that reflect the vision and goals of the artist and management.
  • Ensuring regular communication with both management and artists, helping to manage expectations, addressing concerns and ultimately maintaining good working relationships.
  • Assisting in the delivery of all aspects of our marketing campaigns, ensuring deadlines and timelines are adhered to.
  • Providing advice, insight and creative input to our artists and label, helping to achieve the goals set out in relation to releases, catalogue and revenue.
  • Working directly with 3tone's teams on behalf of key departments including: Marketing, Creative, Publishing, Analytics, International and A&R.
  • Collaborating with departments (such as Marketing, Creative, Publishing and A&R) as well as external partners to ensure correct infomation is shared and to provide new business opportunities.
  • Working closely with the Marketing team to develop market-leading streaming and playlist strategies.
  • Utilising 3tone’s analytics tools and platforms to analyse performance of releases, providing insight to senior staff.
  • Keeping up to date with competitor activity and trends within the market, ensuring 3tone is always ahead of the curve.
  • Representing 3tone in the industry, including attending gigs and increasing awareness.

Required skills/qualities

  • Passionate about music with a minimum of 1-2 years music industry experience within a progressive label or distributor.
  • An understanding of working with independent labels, artists and management.
  • Good digital knowledge of this space, including social media, digital marketing, music retail and analytics.
  • An understanding of digital music distribution, supply chain and DSP processes.
  • A natural people person with strong communication skills.
  • Thrives under pressure with proven ability of working to tight deadlines.
  • A proven passion for artist development and independent music.
  • Good organisational skills with the ability to multi-task.
  • Enthusiastic and hands-on, with the ability to initiate tasks and follow them through to completion.
  • Ability to adapt approach to suit an ever-expanding roster of artists and growing client base.
  • Bachelor’s degree in related field preferred.

Please note this job description is a guide to the key duties this role will entail but should not be seen as an exhaustive list.

A relocation package can be discussed for the successful applicant.

Salary: competitive depending on experience

To apply, please put the job title in the subject line and email a CV and covering letter to: apply@3tone.co.uk

APPLY
You May be Interested in...
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020