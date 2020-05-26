3tone Records is a dynamic, rapidly growing and innovative record label based in the heart of Bristol. Pioneering a new standard of artist support.
Currently seeking an Artist & Label Services Manager, are you ready to join our team?
Job Duties
- Identifying and assisting on obtaining new artist and label business for 3tone.
- To represent 3tone alongside directors in meetings with existing and potential artists, artist management and labels.
- Working closely with our Marketing department to devise and implement creative marketing campaigns and strategies that reflect the vision and goals of the artist and management.
- Ensuring regular communication with both management and artists, helping to manage expectations, addressing concerns and ultimately maintaining good working relationships.
- Assisting in the delivery of all aspects of our marketing campaigns, ensuring deadlines and timelines are adhered to.
- Providing advice, insight and creative input to our artists and label, helping to achieve the goals set out in relation to releases, catalogue and revenue.
- Working directly with 3tone's teams on behalf of key departments including: Marketing, Creative, Publishing, Analytics, International and A&R.
- Collaborating with departments (such as Marketing, Creative, Publishing and A&R) as well as external partners to ensure correct infomation is shared and to provide new business opportunities.
- Working closely with the Marketing team to develop market-leading streaming and playlist strategies.
- Utilising 3tone’s analytics tools and platforms to analyse performance of releases, providing insight to senior staff.
- Keeping up to date with competitor activity and trends within the market, ensuring 3tone is always ahead of the curve.
- Representing 3tone in the industry, including attending gigs and increasing awareness.
Required skills/qualities
- Passionate about music with a minimum of 1-2 years music industry experience within a progressive label or distributor.
- An understanding of working with independent labels, artists and management.
- Good digital knowledge of this space, including social media, digital marketing, music retail and analytics.
- An understanding of digital music distribution, supply chain and DSP processes.
- A natural people person with strong communication skills.
- Thrives under pressure with proven ability of working to tight deadlines.
- A proven passion for artist development and independent music.
- Good organisational skills with the ability to multi-task.
- Enthusiastic and hands-on, with the ability to initiate tasks and follow them through to completion.
- Ability to adapt approach to suit an ever-expanding roster of artists and growing client base.
- Bachelor’s degree in related field preferred.
Please note this job description is a guide to the key duties this role will entail but should not be seen as an exhaustive list.
A relocation package can be discussed for the successful applicant.
Salary: competitive depending on experience
To apply, please put the job title in the subject line and email a CV and covering letter to: apply@3tone.co.uk