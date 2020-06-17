Reporting to Artist Services Manager

Job Summary

Sentric Music is looking for a Artist Liaison with a strong enthusiasm for the emerging artists’ scene,

to join our friendly Artist Services team. The Senior Artist Liaison will play a crucial role in engaging

with Sentric Music’s new & existing priority clients - consisting of songwriters, managers and

independent labels/catalogue owners - to ensure that they are receiving the most from our

publishing services and available opportunities.

This role will be based in our Liverpool office and will involve frequent travelling.

Company & Recruitment Background

Sentric Music is a rapidly growing music publishing company with 70+ employees based across our

offices in Liverpool, London, Hamburg, Mallorca, New York and LA. The company handles copyright

and royalty administration for a large client base consisting of songwriters, record labels and music

catalogue owners.

Sentric Music’s publishing operations was founded in 2006, with a view to offer artists the fairest

publishing deal in the music industry. As part of our flexible 28-day rolling publishing contract, we

offer songwriters direct access to our global royalty collection network, as well as sync, broadcast

and showcase performance opportunities. Our directly signed artists and catalogue owners manage

their copyrights utilising our bespoke user-friendly online platform.

At the forefront of delivering a premium publishing service to our artists, is the Artist Services Team.

The team’s focus is to ensure that all new and existing artists understand and maximise the use of all

services available to them. Through engagement, outreach and support, we work closely with our

artists to guide them through the process of registering their works and live performances, enabling them to maximise their royalty revenue. This is the chance to join one of the most forward-thinking companies in music publishing and be a key part of the team at an exciting time of expansion andgrowth. The role offers routes for career progression and training.

Job Description

Act as the first point of contact for Sentric Music’s priority artists, managers & labels via telephone and email. Ensure that all queries are brought to a timely resolution, involving specialised teams as required.

Identify unpublished, high-potential artists to approach and build a relationship with. Assist with onboarding onto the Sentric platform and ensure all clients are aware of all benefits available to them through the Sentric Music service.

Utilise Sentric’s internal resources and data to identify new priority artists that have joined Sentric organically. Build a relationship with these clients to ensure they are utilising all benefits of our publishing service and opportunities as soon as possible.

Work within the Artist Services team to achieve KPI driven targets, assisting Artist Services Manager with the implementation of ongoing outreach initiatives as well as special Artist Services projects, including but not limited to:

Partaking in the Sentric Academy Fund programme; guiding artists through theapplication process, reviewing and shortlisting incoming artist applications against funding criteria.

Contributing with content ideas for the Sentric Accelerator Programme; proposing suitable artists and industry speakers to invite and deliver presentations to programme participants.

Prepare and present A&R-related reports to other divisions within Sentric, highlighting key artist signings and promoting high-potential artists internally.

Support artists through educational efforts to help them understand the ever-changing landscape of publishing and how to maximise the revenue deriving from their own copyrights.

Represent Sentric Music at events with a view to expand our existing network of key artist and industry contacts. Deliver presentations and attend panel discussions championing the Sentric’s ethos of fairness and transparency in the music industry.

Assist Marketing team with content ideas for communication campaigns to engage the artist base.

Qualifications & Experience

A working, high-level knowledge of the music industry is required, demonstrated either through work experience and/or studies within the fields of Music, Business Studies or Creative Industries.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills, with an ability to communicate effectively with stakeholders at all levels.

Minimum 2 years work experience in a music industry role is required, preferably in an organisational capacity.

Highly IT literate, with a working knowledge of Excel.

Knowledge of publishing is highly meriting, although not a requirement.

Personally well-networked within the scene of emerging artists, labels and managers.

Personal Qualities

Passionate about music, with a strong enthusiasm for working with emerging artists.

Solid organisational skills, the ability to make relevant priorities, plan and manage own workload.

Ability to work effectively towards deadlines and under pressure at peak times.

Personable with a strong ability to form long-lasting relationships with both internal and external stakeholders in a friendly and professional way.

Strong attention to detail and a drive to be accurate and thorough at all times.

A positive, can-do attitude and happy working both within a team as well as independently and unsupervised.

Enjoys travelling with work when required, as well as working out of office hours attending our artists’ live performances regularly.

Must have the right to work in the UK, otherwise, the application will not be considered.

