Contract terms: Full-time, permanent

Reporting to: Artist Services Manager

Application submission: Please email your CV and cover letter to careers@sentricmusic.com , subject line “Artist Liaison”

Application deadline: 17th February 2022

Department Objectives

The Artist Services UK team sits within Sentric Client Services. Its objectives are:

To grow revenues from existing self service clients (artists, songwriters and business partners).

To develop and retain priority clients via targeted outreach, both automated and personal, ensuring high levels of engagement.

To identify existing clients ready for progression into longer term and deeper service contracts.

To promote high value artists, high value compositions and rising stars within the wider Sentric Music Group, ensuring Sync and Creative opportunities are maximised

Collaborate with Marketing to drive external promotion activity, campaigns and product development.

To identify and promote self service client opportunities, including but not limited to the Sentric Academy Fund, Industry Outreach, showcase opportunities and Education programmes.

Job Summary

At the forefront of delivering a premium publishing service to our artists, is the Artist Services Team. The Artist Liaison plays an important role in identifying and re-engaging with Sentric’s existing artists to ensure that they are receiving the most from our publishing services and available opportunities.

The team’s focus is to ensure that all new and existing artists understand and maximise the use of all services available to them. Through engagement, outreach and support, we work closely with our artists to guide them through the process of registering their works and live performances, enabling them to maximise their royalty revenue.

Company & Recruitment Background

Founded in 2006, Sentric Music Group is a global, award-winning independent publisher headquartered in Liverpool, UK and with 80+ employees across offices in Europe and North America.

The company offers rights management services to over 300,000 songwriters and represents more than 3m works globally directly or via partners, including music publishers, independent labels, management companies and distributors that benefit from Sentric’s publishing administration, co-publishing and creative services. Sentric proudly represents songwriters ranging from those writing their first ever songs to RIAA platinum certified, BMI/Ivor Novello Award Winning and genre defining artists.

The company is in an exciting phase of significant growth into new markets; our technology is transforming the traditional models for royalty collection and our client base is consistently growing.

We are committed to having a workforce that is representative of the community it serves at all levels of the organisation. We, therefore, welcome applications from all backgrounds and all sections of the community regardless of age, disability, gender, race, religion and sexual orientation.

Job Description

Act as the first point of contact for Sentric Music’s artists, managers and partners via telephone, email and Live Chat. Ensure that all queries are brought to a timely resolution, involving specialised teams as required.

Utilise Sentric’s internal resources and data to identify existing Sentric artists with uncollected value assets and assist those at risk of becoming disengaged or dormant.

Make informed and strategic approaches to re-engage artists with Sentric’s publishing service, advising them how to best utilise their publishing account, assisting with solutions to any barriers preventing them from using the service.

Work within the Artist Services team to achieve KPI driven targets, assisting the Team Manager with the implementation of ongoing initiatives

Support artists through educational efforts to help them understand the ever changing landscape of publishing and how to maximise the revenue deriving from their own copyrights.

Represent Sentric Music at events attended by our artists, championing Sentric Music’s ethos and objectives and expanding network of key contacts.

Assist Group Marketing Manager with content ideas for communication campaigns to engage the artist base.

Personal Qualities

Skills

Good organisational skills

The ability to priortise tasks and manage own workload

Working with data, producing and reviewing analytics

Ability to work effectively towards deadlines and under pressure at peak times

Attention to detail and a drive to be accurate and thorough at all times

Good verbal and written communication skills

Knowledge

Passionate understanding of the music industry

Demonstrable understanding of the music ecosystem and the functions within it

Able to describe how global copyrights and rights organisations operate and are governed

Attitude

Passionate about music, with a strong enthusiasm for working with emerging artists

Personable and e able to liaise with both internal and external stakeholders in an appropriate way

Positive, can-do attitude and happy working both within a team and independently

Enthusiasm for working with artists and business partners at all levels

Enjoys travelling with work when required as well as attending our artists’ live performances

Must have the right to work in the UK, otherwise, the application will not be considered.