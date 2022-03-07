We are seeking an experienced, organised and ambitious Artist Logistics Manager to join our busy and growing team. Must have a minimum of 3 years experience in artist logistics or tour management.

This is an opportunity to work with a diverse business and roster to support some of the most exciting talent in the industry. If you are hard-working with an in-depth knowledge of advancing and driven to work collaboratively with a flourishing team – we want to hear from you!

- Working and interacting daily with Artists and their teams

- Overseeing touring plans, working with live agents, venues and promoters

- Advancing global tours with our dedicated logistics team and support staff

- Diary management

- Creating and overseeing budgets

REQUIRED SKILLS

- Organisation, communication and exceptional attention to detail

- Team player

- Entrepreneurial, self-starter and business development orientated

- Understanding and senior level experience working directly with Artists

JOB REQUIREMENTS

- Full time

- From home / on the move

- Willingness to travel

- Only those eligible to work in the UK or have a valid UK work permit / visa will be considered for this role

SALARY

Uncapped

TO APPLY

Send CV and cover letter to jointheteam@triplethreatmgmt.com with the subject line ‘ARTIST LOGISTICS MANAGER’.