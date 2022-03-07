We are seeking an experienced, organised and ambitious Artist Logistics Manager to join our busy and growing team. Must have a minimum of 3 years experience in artist logistics or tour management.
This is an opportunity to work with a diverse business and roster to support some of the most exciting talent in the industry. If you are hard-working with an in-depth knowledge of advancing and driven to work collaboratively with a flourishing team – we want to hear from you!
- Working and interacting daily with Artists and their teams
- Overseeing touring plans, working with live agents, venues and promoters
- Advancing global tours with our dedicated logistics team and support staff
- Diary management
- Creating and overseeing budgets
REQUIRED SKILLS
- Organisation, communication and exceptional attention to detail
- Team player
- Entrepreneurial, self-starter and business development orientated
- Understanding and senior level experience working directly with Artists
JOB REQUIREMENTS
- Full time
- From home / on the move
- Willingness to travel
- Only those eligible to work in the UK or have a valid UK work permit / visa will be considered for this role
SALARY
Uncapped
TO APPLY
Send CV and cover letter to jointheteam@triplethreatmgmt.com with the subject line ‘ARTIST LOGISTICS MANAGER’.