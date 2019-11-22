ABOUT US

Supernature is an independent artist services company, partnering with exceptional creators across music and visual arts. With a firm focus on artistic freedom, and a range of in-house capabilities including marketing, distribution, content creation, product development and business management, we are uniquely positioned to help independent artists build successful, sustainable careers.

Read more about Supernature here: https://www.musicweek.com/labels/read/it-gives-us-a-legitimacy-team-aj-tracey-on-their-new-services-company/077595

THE ROLE

We are looking for an organised, proactive Artist Management Assistant to work full-time from our London office in Elephant & Castle. Working in a small team, you would be expected to provide organisational support and structure to the artist management arm of the business. You would be responsible for key aspects of day-to-day management across the whole roster, including but not limited to:

Managing schedules and maintaining shared diaries

Advancing live shows, booking travel and accommodation, and creating detailed itineraries

Managing social media channels and coordinating content

Building and maintaining artist press packs, riders and other essential assets

Keeping PRS, PPL and neighbouring rights registrations up to date

Co-ordinating the design, delivery and sale of merchandise

Accompanying artists to live engagements as management representative

Acting as liaison and first port-of-call for artists and their various team members

ABOUT YOU

We’re looking for someone who shares both Supernature’s independent spirit and artist-first ethos. The ideal candidate will have 2-3 years' experience in a similar organisational role, a high level of competence in all of the areas detailed above, and a passion for current music of all kinds. Although there are designated office hours, you will often be required to work outside of those hours, including evenings and weekends. To work here, you must be:

Self-driven and highly motivated

Calm and dependable under pressure

Incredibly well-organised and methodical

A clear and personable communicator

Accountable for your responsibilities

A positive, creative problem solver

Willing and able to learn new skills quickly

Willing to travel in the UK and abroad

This is a unique opportunity to work and grow with an innovative company with a track record for helping brilliant artists achieve independent success. We are looking to interview for this role immediately, and the successful applicant would be expected to start before Christmas.