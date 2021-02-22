ABOUT US

One House is building a community of creators and artists. We exist to empower creative people as entrepreneurs to own their intellectual property while pursuing artistic and commercial success on their own terms.

Our vision is to reshape the architecture of the creative industries to put equity-ownership and self-determination in the hands of a new generation of uncompromising, independent, globally successful creators.

One House is also partnered with scientists, economists and charity partners to address underrepresentation in the creative industries and to deliver a robust decarbonisation framework for creative businesses. We are building a unique network of digital tools and physical spaces to empower our creators and our team.

We love to collaborate with people who share our passion for creativity. Come and say hello.

ABOUT THE ROLE

As an artist management assistant you will be working under the management team and assisting them directly by providing creative and administrative support across an exciting roster of 10+ artists. Successful applicants will be meticulous in their organisation, able to work effectively across a number of projects and have an enthusiasm for the artists we represent.

YOUR RESPONSIBILITIES

Diary management across both the management team and all artist teams to cover all relevant activities

Managing of artists assets and our internal weekly reporting system with key events and metrics

Providing marketing and press support across release campaigns, contributing to artists planning meeting, co-ordinating shoots and interviews and contributing to company A&R

Assisting in creative for our artists across all aspects of their career and vision

Acting as our representative for artists for certain live shows, promotional activities, photo shoots and press events

Oversight and management of artist social media

Liaising with artist accountants, booking agencies and touring partners

In charge of travel and logistics for the management team and all artist teams

ABOUT YOU

2 years or more experience working closely with artists and their teams, preferably in a management setting.

Meticulous organisation and ability to manage numerous diaries at once. An eye for detail is essential.

Superb communication skills, flexibility to different situations and a proactive nature.

Proficient IT skills and experience with administrative software.

A good understanding of the different areas of the music business including labels, publishers, booking agencies, PR and DSPs as well as on brand partnerships.

A keen understanding of existing and emerging social media platforms.

Experience working on projects on a global level.

A deep understanding, curiosity and enthusiasm for music and music culture across various genres and scenes.

WHY US?

One House is trying to change the way the world works for creative people. If you want to be part of this story then this is a unique opportunity. We are passionate about maintaining a welcoming environment for all candidates and are constantly finding ways to invest further in the One House community.

TO APPLY

You can apply by submitting a cover letter and CV via our application link. Please apply even if you don't quite meet all the requirements, as we'd still love to hear from you.