As Artist Management Assistant you will provide support to the Artist Manager and his artists in all areas of their work and careers. You’ll be a dedicated and passionate worker, integrating seamlessly with artists, relevant third parties and the wider Blue Raincoat Music team, learning from and liaising with our label, publishing, legal, financial and rights management departments. You’ll be a consistent communicator, who is meticulously organised, with keen attention to detail, adept at project management and able to work in a fast-paced environment, responding to urgent tasks with a creative and analytical approach.

Responsibilities include, but not limited to:

Administration and diary management, setting reminders, sharing briefing notes for meetings, scheduling interviews, creating itineraries for events and promo days, minute taking/agenda preparation for meetings.

Storing of all client assets in company storage including royalty statements, contracts, photos, videos, and release materials etc.

Tour advancing and logistics, including budgeting production, crew booking, merch manufacturing and management, on the road promo, visas, guest-lists, rehearsals, tax reduction applications.

Attending and working across artist events, assisting Tour Managers, crew and overseeing merch duties.

Organising photographers and videographers for live shows and events, managing approval and distribution of assets.

General travel and accommodation booking.

Budget tracking across all artist projects, logging income and outgoings, working with accountants, providing necessary information and documentation required for invoicing.

End to end D2C management including sampling, manufacturing of merchandise and physical stock, monitoring sales, stock levels and customer care, alongside arranging promo deliveries on an ad hoc basis.

Marketing, PR, Radio, TV and ad support across release campaigns and tours, dealing with asset creation and circulation for promotion, liaising with live teams to plan announcements and on-sale dates. Chasing international ticket sale reports, using information within to inform promotion strategy.

Social media management, suggesting posts, creating content/briefing content creation, social schedules, chasing artists for assets/copy, whilst monitoring performance & insights across all platforms.

General A&R research for producers, mixers, collaborators, remixers and support bands.

Assisting with music delivery to distributers, including label copy/metadata, masters and artwork.

Brand outreach, developing gifting and partnership opportunities.

Timely setlist submissions to publishers/collection societies.

Workload permitting, you may be asked to support the wider roster of artists at Blue Raincoat Music as and when required.

The ideal candidate will have:

Minimum of 2 years’ experience working in a similar role

Good computer skills

Excellent written and verbal communication.

A UK driving license (preferred but not essential)

Office location: London, EC2A close to Liverpool Street and Old Street stations

Working hours: 10am-6pm, due to the nature of the role you will be required to work unsocial hours

Salary: Dependant on experience

Please send CV and covering letter toJobs@blueraincoatmusic.com Ref: Artist MA

Closing date: Monday 20th March 2023

Applications are encouraged from people who believe in themselves and who want to work in a company that embraces individuals with individual needs. We are an equal opportunities employer and welcome applications from anyone irrespective of gender, race, religion, origin, age, sexual orientation, medical condition, or disability.