Artist Management Assistant

We are looking for a confident, highly organised, creative, passionate, hard-working Management Assistant with excellent time management, communication and interpersonal skills as well as great attention to detail. Reporting to and assisting an experienced Senior Artist Manager, working across their entire roster, this is an artist-facing role and requires daily communication with artists. This role will require the successful applicant to build a strong relationship with the artists and assist in all areas of travel, touring, diaries, marketing and promotions, social media, administration, artwork approvals, photography and styling/glam. Passion for and knowledge of music and contemporary trends is essential.



Duties:

Directly assisting a senior artist manager in all aspects necessary with duties split between, assisting the artist manager directly and assisting in management across the whole roster of artists, managing all aspects of artists’ career and some elements of personal life including:



- Assisting with planning and implementation of global release campaigns, including; promotional/social media plans, press, marketing, international touring. Working closely with major record labels.

- Co-ordination of and attending all promo, shoots, and events with artists; acting as first point of contact on the day/management representative / ensuring everything runs smoothly – making sure artist is happy and comfortable with everything required from them



- Assisting in all areas of creative; managing all creative/production. logistical aspects of photo and video shoots; working with artists and realising initial concepts, creating briefs, budgetary responsibility, sourcing & booking suitable photographers, illustrators, designers, directors, glam teams.



- Managing social media sites. Creating and managing digital/social media roll out plans. Creating social media assets/re-skinning socials/reporting social media data/ implementing all digital marketing strategies alongside artists.



- International diary management across multiple time zones including; writing sessions, touring and promotional schedules, travel bookings, visas, accommodation and itinerary creation.



- Day to day management of artists, daily communication with each of them - phone and email.



- Booking stylist/hair and make-up/choreographer for all events/photoshoots/promo - liaising with creatives themselves or agent, negotiating fees



- Booking travel - flights, visas, accommodation, ground transport



- Ensuring artist is aware/happy with work schedule and all travel in advance of the week ahead - relaying as much detail as possible so they are fully informed.



- Session booking and management – being across all session emails, inputting details and liaising with managers for details of each session - rescheduling when necessary



- Liaising with Tour Manager across all aspects of live shows/tours including working out the best timings/travel options for artists based on their diary/personal preference



- Travelling to tour dates / live shows: acting tour manager in some instances - ensuring artist is prepared with wardrobe/rider/make-up/steamer/in-ears for show/managing guest list for all shows



- Managing artist’s merchandise distribution and online store.



- Creating budgets and working to fiscal constraints - managing all costs/recharges and working with accountant to ensure all invoices are correct



- Managing artists PRS and PPL accounts – registering tracks etc.



- Managing artists’ Soundcloud pages – uploading all tracks, making playlists etc.



- Identifying investment opportunities – making proposals an application for investment schemes



- Overseeing agreements for photography and video licenses, live shows etc.



- General administrative tasks – filing, paperwork, label copy etc.



Required Skills:

- Strong IT and digital skills



- High attention to detail, and able to work under pressure efficiently



- Excellent multi-tasker



- Knowledgeable and competent on all social media - Spotify, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Soundcloud etc. Up to date with all current trends.



- Excellent diary management, managing multiple diaries



- Creative and knowledgeable on styling and grooming



- Excellent time management



- Discretion & Trustworthy



- Pro-active with a problem solving attitude



- A solid understanding of artist management, the music industry, and a wide knowledge of popular music.



- Excellent interpersonal skills



- Flexibility & adaptability



- Independent, confident self-starter



- Photoshop/Video editing skills preferable.



Minimum of 3 years’ experience in artist management

Some experience of working with an artist on a global platform



Job Requirements: Full time. Office hours are 10am-6pm with a requirement for flexibility where necessary and to work some evenings and weekends, as well as some business travel.



Start Date: April 2023



Further Information:

AM Music is a UK based artist management company representing a diverse roster of international recording artists and songwriters. AM Music is in partnership with Crown Talent & Media Group, a multi-faceted group of creative companies, coming together with the primary aim of bringing exceptional talent to the fore in each of our activities across the world stages of Music, Entertainment, Media, Art and Sport.



The role would be working directly with AM Music’s MD across the full roster of acts.