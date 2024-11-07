Artist Management Assistant

ATC Management is a highly respected artist and composer management company with offices in London, New York, Los Angeles, and Copenhagen. As representatives of recording artists, songwriters, record producers, and composers our business was founded to provide artists with a new style of representation, bringing an unparalleled level of creative and strategic thinking to our artists.

This is an opportunity for a highly organised day to day to sit within our central team with a specific focus on a senior managers roster in our Camden, London office. The ideal candidate will need to be able to demonstrate an advanced level of organisation and attention to detail, be comfortable with numbers, and be an exceptional communicator. They will need to consume, process and analyse large quantities of information and data in a dynamic and creative environment.

Primary tasks and Responsibilities:

- General assistance to a senior manager including diary management, expenses and travel

- Manage and co-ordinate Artist and Managers diaries, travel logistics and itineraries

- Excellent verbal and written communication skills, with an emphasis on clear, concise, and nuanced

messaging

- Willingness to travel and provide on-the-ground support during tours or special projects as needed

- Prepare and maintain budgets for multiple projects simultaneously ensuring each is delivered on time

and on budget

- Secure visas, passports and required travel documents

- Work closely with the accounts team, in relation to invoice generation, invoice payment and any other

third-party income

- Oversee all income and registrations from collection societies including PRS and PPL

- The maintenance of discographies and quarterly surface-level royalty analysis including live concert reporting

- Review sync opportunities as required and manage sync databases

- Act as a key point of contact for promotional requests

- Review biographies, artwork and press releases

- Facilitate communications with tour manager when artist is in touring cycle, help oversee tour

merchandise, communicate ticket sales to the team and manage guest-lists

- Track management commission

- Undertake other tasks and duties as requested