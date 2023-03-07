Artist Manager Assistant

Whole Management is a non-genre-specific management, artist + label services and bookings agency based out of London. We represent a range of clients who generate over 70 million streams every year. Clients include Elder Island, Billy Lockett, Demi Riquisimo, The Family Rain, Biianco, Remi Kabaka and more. The role offered is fast paced and requires versatility and passion to further a career in music.
For our independent artists, we act as the label, uploading songs to DSPs and PROs, running release campaigns. You will be required to be a team leader, coordinating between PR and radio to make sure they’re working together to get results. You'll be required to be an artist’s counsellor or life coach, helping them through a tough time, or motivating them to be the best they can be. Then you might be creating and running ads on Facebook / Instagram / TikTok to boost streams, sell tickets or generally make the magic happen.
The day-to-day role will involve marketing, administrative and strategy-oriented tasks, working across multiple areas of the business. Tasks and research will be carried out under the team’s guidance and you’ll directly benefit from exposure to the work that a music manager conducts for their artists/clients.
Whether handling and developing social media marketing strategies, creating content and assets for artists and live events or executing brand partnership campaigns, you’ll gain the skills required to work proficiently with artists, as part of a team and also with external companies and stakeholders.
Start Date: May / June 2023
Required Experience:
4 years minimum experience in relevant music / talent management field
Project and campaign management
Client handling and account management
Good and wide knowledge of the music industry across genres
PRO registrations
DSP registrations
Required Skills:
Google Workspace literate
Self-motivated
Fantastic organisation abilities
Well-rounded in project management
Copywriting for social media, press releases, bio’s, newsletters etc
Digital Marketing (running ads on Facebook + Instagram + TikTok)
Proficient with Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platforms
Basic WordPress understanding
Basic HTML understanding preferred
Basic experience with Canva or similar (image / video editing)
Required Character Traits (please demonstrate evidence of these in your application):
Consistency (adherence to deadlines)
Exceptional at planning and meticulously organised
A willingness to learn new skills
Solutions based thinking
Can-do mentality
Working well under faced paced, busy work conditions
Able to respond to tasks with urgency
Excellent at communicating with clients
Both creative and analytical
Responsibilities:
Assistance across all aspects of the business including but not limited to…
- Minute taking / agenda preparation for company and client meetings ensuring details notes and circulation of action points
- Social network support for each artist. Suggesting posts, helping to make content where possible, instructing digital agencies/creative directors to make assets and create posting plans, liaising between artist and labels, chasing artists for content / copy. Posting on behalf of artists and maintaining all social media pages and music platforms for artists.
- Scheduling, reminders and itineraries for events, sessions, press days
- Music delivery, label copy/metadata, sample clearances, release timelines, press asset management and distribution, producer deals, mixer agreements
- Arranging photography and filming at shows, approval and distribution after the shows
- Logging all activity in the internal income tracker
- Ensuring all diaries are updated
- Curating and booking of line-ups for events
- Remix and A&R research
- Log royalty statements, remix contracts and recording contracts in company storage
- Attending artists shows as required, attending meetings and promo with artist management or artists in UK and occasionally internationally
- Touring duties; including but not limited to production, promotional live sessions, visas, guest-lists, budgeting, rehearsals, crew & tax reduction applications
- Marketing asset creation to promote tours and shows
- Liaising with live teams to plan show announcements and on-sale dates.
- Liaising with artists’ accountants and assisting in providing information and documentation required
- Artist live streams
- Merchandise from working with designers to manufacturers and distributing merch and ensuring that all online shops are fully stocked.
- Brand outreach, partnerships and relations
- Checking tour manager itineraries for missing info/errors and ensuring that artists have everything they need for upcoming shows.
- Set list submission to collecting societies