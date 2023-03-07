Artist Manager Assistant

Whole Management is a non-genre-specific management, artist + label services and bookings agency based out of London. We represent a range of clients who generate over 70 million streams every year. Clients include Elder Island, Billy Lockett, Demi Riquisimo, The Family Rain, Biianco, Remi Kabaka and more. The role offered is fast paced and requires versatility and passion to further a career in music.



For our independent artists, we act as the label, uploading songs to DSPs and PROs, running release campaigns. You will be required to be a team leader, coordinating between PR and radio to make sure they’re working together to get results. You'll be required to be an artist’s counsellor or life coach, helping them through a tough time, or motivating them to be the best they can be. Then you might be creating and running ads on Facebook / Instagram / TikTok to boost streams, sell tickets or generally make the magic happen.



The day-to-day role will involve marketing, administrative and strategy-oriented tasks, working across multiple areas of the business. Tasks and research will be carried out under the team’s guidance and you’ll directly benefit from exposure to the work that a music manager conducts for their artists/clients.



Whether handling and developing social media marketing strategies, creating content and assets for artists and live events or executing brand partnership campaigns, you’ll gain the skills required to work proficiently with artists, as part of a team and also with external companies and stakeholders.

Start Date: May / June 2023

Required Experience:



4 years minimum experience in relevant music / talent management field



Project and campaign management



Client handling and account management



Good and wide knowledge of the music industry across genres



PRO registrations



DSP registrations



Required Skills:



Google Workspace literate



Self-motivated



Fantastic organisation abilities



Well-rounded in project management



Copywriting for social media, press releases, bio’s, newsletters etc



Digital Marketing (running ads on Facebook + Instagram + TikTok)



Proficient with Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platforms



Basic WordPress understanding



Basic HTML understanding preferred



Basic experience with Canva or similar (image / video editing)



Required Character Traits (please demonstrate evidence of these in your application):



Consistency (adherence to deadlines)



Exceptional at planning and meticulously organised



A willingness to learn new skills



Solutions based thinking



Can-do mentality



Working well under faced paced, busy work conditions



Able to respond to tasks with urgency



Excellent at communicating with clients



Both creative and analytical



Responsibilities:



Assistance across all aspects of the business including but not limited to…