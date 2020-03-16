Modest! Management is seeking a music obsessed, passionate, well organised and confident Artist Manager to work alongside exciting and extraordinarily talented global artists. This is an incredible opportunity to work with a world class roster of artists in a dynamic, forward-thinking and passionate organisation.
DUTIES
Involved in all aspects of artists’ career including:
- Working and interacting daily with Artist(s).
- Working across global release campaigns
- Assisting and leading in all areas of creative (from A&R to artwork and videos etc)
- Diary management and itinerary creation
- Booking travel and meetings
- Overseeing day to day activities and logistics
- Co-ordination of promotion with label
- Overseeing touring plans working with live agent and promoter.
- Creating and overseeing budgets
REQUIRED SKILLS
- ATTENTION TO DETAIL!
- Understanding and experience working directly with Artists
- Knowledge of the creative community is important. Must be able to input ideas on videos, styling, photography etc.
- Excellent IT and digital skills
- Very good understanding of social media and digital marketing
- Excellent time management
- Discretion
- Attention to detail – again!
- Energy, enthusiasm and a ‘can do’ attitude
- Common sense
- A sense of humour
QUALIFICATIONS
Minimum of 3 years experience in artist management or working directly with artists. You will be expected to hit the ground running!
Please do not apply for this job if you do not have the requisite experience.
JOB REQUIREMENTS
- Full time. Office hours are 9.30am – 6pm with a requirement to work some evenings and weekends, as well as some business travel.
- Only those eligible to work in the UK or have a valid UK work permit / visa will be considered for this role.