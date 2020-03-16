Modest! Management is seeking a music obsessed, passionate, well organised and confident Artist Manager to work alongside exciting and extraordinarily talented global artists. This is an incredible opportunity to work with a world class roster of artists in a dynamic, forward-thinking and passionate organisation.

DUTIES

Involved in all aspects of artists’ career including:

Working and interacting daily with Artist(s).

Working across global release campaigns

Assisting and leading in all areas of creative (from A&R to artwork and videos etc)

Diary management and itinerary creation

Booking travel and meetings

Overseeing day to day activities and logistics

Co-ordination of promotion with label

Overseeing touring plans working with live agent and promoter.

Creating and overseeing budgets

REQUIRED SKILLS

ATTENTION TO DETAIL!

Understanding and experience working directly with Artists

Knowledge of the creative community is important. Must be able to input ideas on videos, styling, photography etc.

Excellent IT and digital skills

Very good understanding of social media and digital marketing

Excellent time management

Discretion

Attention to detail – again!

Energy, enthusiasm and a ‘can do’ attitude

Common sense

A sense of humour

QUALIFICATIONS

Minimum of 3 years experience in artist management or working directly with artists. You will be expected to hit the ground running!

Please do not apply for this job if you do not have the requisite experience.

JOB REQUIREMENTS