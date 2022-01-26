MAJOR WORLDWIDE MANAGEMENT opportunity with priority signed artists in one of the world's leading artist management companies.

Worldwide Management company is seeking a music obsessed, passionate, well organised and confident Artist Manager* to work alongside hugely exciting signed priority new artists!

(*The job title is “artist manager” and not “day to day”. We don’t use “day to day” because we think a manager is a manager!)

This is an incredible opportunity for tangible career progression and to work with a breaking new artist and their stellar major label team as part of a dynamic, forward-thinking and passionate organisation that is committed to the growth and development of their team and the artist.

*This job is only for someone with requisite experience. Please see below for more details. Please do not apply for this job if you do not have the experience listed below.

DUTIES

Involved in all aspects of artist’s career including:

Working and interacting daily with Artist.

Working across global release campaigns

Assisting and leading in all areas of creative

Diary management

Overseeing touring plans working with live agent and promoter.

Creating and overseeing budgets

Working side by side with management in house touring and digital teams

REQUIRED SKILLS

ATTENTION TO DETAIL!

Understanding and experience working directly with Artists

Knowledge of the creative community is important. Must be able to input ideas on videos, styling, photography etc.

Very good understanding of social media and digital marketing

A sense of humour!

QUALIFICATIONS

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in artist management or working directly with artists. You will need to have spearheaded at least 2 artist campaigns.

Please do not apply for this job if you do not have the requisite experience. If you have not have this experience unfortunately we will not consider your application.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Full time. Office hours are 9.30am – 6pm with a requirement to work some evenings and weekends.

Willingness to travel internationally on a regular basis is a must.

Only those eligible to work in the UK or have a valid UK work permit / visa will be considered for this role.

TO APPLY

Send applications to careers@modestmanagement.com, with the subject line ‘ARTIST MANAGER APPLICATION 2022’.