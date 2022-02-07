Triple Threat MGMT is seeking an experienced, organised and ambitious Senior Artist Manager to join our busy and growing team.

This is an opportunity to work with a diverse business and roster to support and develop some of the most exciting talent in the industry. TTM brings something different to artist management - We have management, label services, A&R, touring, production, events, brand building, legal, marketing, press and strategic partnerships expertise all in-house. For us it’s about supporting an artist’s career but also building their brand together with a sustainable and successful business.

If you are hard-working with an in-depth knowledge of music and artist management, driven to work collaboratively to achieve your clients' goals and expand the business – we want to hear from you!

Please see below for more details.

DUTIES

Involved in all aspects of building artists’ careers including:-

Working and interacting daily with Artists

Working across global release campaigns, deals and activations

Assisting and leading in all areas of creative

Diary management

Overseeing touring plans, working with live agents, venues and promoters

Sourcing and overseeing sessions, promo and commercial opportunities for artists

Creating and overseeing budgets

Working side by side with management in house and external touring, legal and press teams

REQUIRED SKILLS

Organisation, communication and attention to detail

Team player

Entrepreneurial, self-starter and business development orientated

Understanding and senior level experience working directly with Artists

Experience across the industry with labels, publishing, creatives, digital, brands, financial, touring and more

Existing client roster / following preferred but not essential

QUALIFICATIONS

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in artist management or working directly with artists

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Full time

From home / on the move

Willingness to travel

Only those eligible to work in the UK or have a valid UK work permit / visa will be considered for this role.

TO APPLY

Send applications to jointheteam@triplethreatmgmt.com , with the subject line ‘ARTIST MANAGER APPLICATION 2022’.