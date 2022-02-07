Triple Threat MGMT is seeking an experienced, organised and ambitious Senior Artist Manager to join our busy and growing team.
This is an opportunity to work with a diverse business and roster to support and develop some of the most exciting talent in the industry. TTM brings something different to artist management - We have management, label services, A&R, touring, production, events, brand building, legal, marketing, press and strategic partnerships expertise all in-house. For us it’s about supporting an artist’s career but also building their brand together with a sustainable and successful business.
If you are hard-working with an in-depth knowledge of music and artist management, driven to work collaboratively to achieve your clients' goals and expand the business – we want to hear from you!
Please see below for more details.
DUTIES
- Involved in all aspects of building artists’ careers including:-
- Working and interacting daily with Artists
- Working across global release campaigns, deals and activations
- Assisting and leading in all areas of creative
- Diary management
- Overseeing touring plans, working with live agents, venues and promoters
- Sourcing and overseeing sessions, promo and commercial opportunities for artists
- Creating and overseeing budgets
- Working side by side with management in house and external touring, legal and press teams
REQUIRED SKILLS
- Organisation, communication and attention to detail
- Team player
- Entrepreneurial, self-starter and business development orientated
- Understanding and senior level experience working directly with Artists
- Experience across the industry with labels, publishing, creatives, digital, brands, financial, touring and more
- Existing client roster / following preferred but not essential
QUALIFICATIONS
- Minimum of 3 years’ experience in artist management or working directly with artists
JOB REQUIREMENTS
- Full time
- From home / on the move
- Willingness to travel
- Only those eligible to work in the UK or have a valid UK work permit / visa will be considered for this role.
TO APPLY
Send applications to jointheteam@triplethreatmgmt.com , with the subject line ‘ARTIST MANAGER APPLICATION 2022’.