Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Artist Manager




Position:
Artist Manager
Employer:
Triple Threat MGMT
Category:
Music
Location:
Remote
Salary:
Uncapped / Based on Profit Share
Date Posted:
Feb 28th 2022
Triple Threat MGMT
APPLY

Triple Threat MGMT is seeking an experienced, organised and ambitious Senior Artist Manager to join our busy and growing team. 

This is an opportunity to work with a diverse business and roster to support and develop some of the most exciting talent in the industry. TTM brings something different to artist management - We have management, label services, A&R, touring, production, events, brand building, legal, marketing, press and strategic partnerships expertise all in-house. For us it’s about supporting an artist’s career but also building their brand together with a sustainable and successful business.

If you are hard-working with an in-depth knowledge of music and artist management, driven to work collaboratively to achieve your clients' goals and expand the business – we want to hear from you!

 

Please see below for more details. 

DUTIES

  • Involved in all aspects of building artists’ careers including:-
  • Working and interacting daily with Artists
  • Working across global release campaigns, deals and activations 
  • Assisting and leading in all areas of creative
  • Diary management
  • Overseeing touring plans, working with live agents, venues and promoters
  • Sourcing and overseeing sessions, promo and commercial opportunities for artists
  • Creating and overseeing budgets
  • Working side by side with management in house and external touring, legal and press teams

 REQUIRED SKILLS

  • Organisation, communication and attention to detail
  • Team player
  • Entrepreneurial, self-starter and business development orientated 
  • Understanding and senior level experience working directly with Artists
  • Experience across the industry with labels, publishing, creatives, digital, brands, financial, touring and more
  • Existing client roster / following preferred but not essential

QUALIFICATIONS

  • Minimum of 3 years’ experience in artist management or working directly with artists 

 JOB REQUIREMENTS

  • Full time
  • From home / on the move
  • Willingness to travel 
  • Only those eligible to work in the UK or have a valid UK work permit / visa will be considered for this role.

TO APPLY

Send applications to jointheteam@triplethreatmgmt.com , with the subject line ‘ARTIST MANAGER APPLICATION 2022’.

APPLY
You May be Interested in...
War Child

LIVE MUSIC LEAD

London
Faber Music

Assistant Editor (Rock & Pop)

UK - London
Venue Group, Goods Way

Assistant General Manager

Goods Way, Kings Cross
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2022