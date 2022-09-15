This is Music is an established artist management company based in East London, providing management and label services for artists and producers such as Bicep, Jayda G, JD Reid, Sofia Kourtesis, Ross From Friends, Roosevelt, Simian Mobile Disco and James Ford.

We are looking for a highly organised, passionate and experienced individual to join our growing team as a full-time artist manager.

The role involves day-to-day management duties and requires someone with the ability to work both collaboratively & independently. Experience and knowledge of music and the music industry is essential, as is at least 3-4 years experience as an artist manager.

We are looking for someone who will manage existing clients in our business - with the potential to sign new clients too.

Key skillsets and knowledge should include:

Day-to-day management of all aspects of an artist’s career

How to structure and run release campaigns at national and international levels

Knowledge & experience of international touring, production and planning

Strategic planning of artist’s future career (in collaboration with the directors at This Is Music)

The role of content and content amplification via social media platforms in an artist’s profiles & brands.

A strong network of music industry contacts.

A desire to explore innovative revenue streams and business ideas with the artists.

Key responsibilities include - but not limited to:

Career management & strategy

Running release campaigns end-to-end.

Planning and executing touring activities

Creating and owning budgets and accounting

Delegating to and managing 3 rd parties in the client’s business

The right candidate will:

Be personable, proactive and accommodating.

Have excellent communication skills.

Value the creation of trusted advisor relationships.

Be highly organised and diligent, with meticulous attention to detail.

Be able to work independently and drive projects but equally comfortable working as part of a team.

Have experience and knowledge of digital marketing & social media.

Be proficient with all standard office software.

Salary & benefits: £30-35k PA (dependent on experience), health insurance, workplace pension and annual performance linked bonus

For consideration, please send a CV and cover letter to jobs@thisismusicltd.com marked “Artist Manager”.

Please note that due to previous large numbers of applications we cannot guarantee everyone a reply.

Deadline for applications: 7 th October.

Job start: ASAP