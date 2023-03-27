Artist Manager



Location: London

Hours: Full-time, permanent, 40hrs per week

Expected Salary: £30,000 - £35,000



This is Music is an established artist management company based in East London, providing management and label services for artists and producers such as Bicep, Jayda G, JD Reid, Ross From Friends, Roosevelt, Simian Mobile Disco and James Ford.



We are looking for a highly organised, passionate and experienced individual to join our growing team as a full-time Artist Manager.



The role involves day-to-day management duties and requires someone with the ability to work both collaboratively & independently. Experience and knowledge of electronic music and the music industry is essential, with at least 2 years of experience as an artist manager.



We are looking for someone who will manage existing clients and work towards signing new clients in the future.



This is Music welcomes applicants from all abilities, backgrounds, ethnicities, experiences, expressions, and orientations. We aim for This is Music to reflect the artists we work with. We actively promote equality, diversity, and inclusion in the workplace, this is reflected in our internal operations and the treatment of our staff.



Key responsibilities include - but are not limited to:

Career management & strategy

Running release campaigns end-to-end.

Planning and executing touring activities

Creating and owning budgets and accounting

Delegating to and managing 3rd parties in the client’s business

What we’re looking for: :

Day-to-day management of all aspects of an artist’s career.

Ability to structure and run release campaigns at national and international levels.

Hands-on experience in releasing records end-to-end.

Knowledge & experience of international touring, production and planning.

Some experience in strategic planning of an artist’s future career.

Solid understanding of content and content amplification via social media platforms in an artist’s profiles & brands.

A strong network of music industry contacts.

A desire to explore innovative revenue streams and business ideas with the artists.

What we care about:

Providing staff with a healthy work environment - hybrid working, WFH Fridays

Ensuring staff are taking care of themselves with private health insurance

Looking after our staff's future with a workplace pension and annual performance-linked bonuses

For consideration, please send a CV and cover letter to jobs@thisismusicltd.com marked “Artist Manager”. Please note that due to previous large numbers of applications, response times may be delayed.



Deadline for applications: 15 April 2023



Job start: ASAP