THE ROLE

The Gotham Group are looking for a dedicated, highly organised individual to join the team. The ideal candidate will have proven experience working closely with artists, managing complex, varied workloads, and an in-depth understanding of the music industry.

The successful candidate will be responsible for a variety of duties across the management roster, from daily administrative tasks, logistics and coordination, through to complex project management, professional representation and strategic career planning alongside a strong understanding of Global marketing. The candidate will deal with all areas of the industry using their vast knowledge and experience.

WHAT YOU’LL DO

Act as a point of contact for clients, checking in daily, handling requests promptly, running meetings, filtering information and coordinating the team

Strategic planning and day-to-day management of all aspects of clients’ careers, understanding their goals, developing strategies and working proactively to achieve them

International calendar management across multiple time zones, including promo schedules, travel bookings, arranging visas, accommodations, and developing itineraries with the clients travel agent and tour director.

Act as key point of contact for all third parties, filtering information as needed to the artist manager and often acting as a central point for third parties to communicate or exchange information: record labels, publishers, agents, lawyers, accountants, business managers, etc.

Liaising with agents, promoters and tour party to ensure performances run smoothly and to the highest standard

Plan and implement client projects and campaigns, including global music releases, brand partnerships, international touring etc.

General administrative tasks, including invoicing and payments, budgeting, contracting, split negotiations, song registrations, visa applications, insurance etc.

Represent clients in professional situations, ensuring needs are met and partnerships maintained, including travelling to live shows, sessions, public appearances etc.

Actively and professionally filtering information to team members.

Accompany the clients on Radio & TV promo, TV shoots, ad campaign activity, high-profile events and ensuring external parties abide by contractual agreement

Coordinating the client’s daily diary including logistics and contracts for live performance, endorsements, campaigns, album releases, recording and promo schedules

ABOUT YOU

A minimum of 2 years’ experience in artist management, or a similar fast-paced, artist-facing position in the music industry

Broad understanding of the music industry, including experience managing release campaigns, tours, commercial partnerships, copyrights, etc.

Strong digital skillset with an up-to-date understanding of social media, DSPs, data analytics and the latest relevant technologies

Excellent organisational and time management skills, ability to juggle multiple complex projects at once with a keen eye for detail

Absolute reliability and dependability at all times, with flawless follow-through on commitments and responsibilities

Excellent written, verbal and interpersonal communication skills, and ability to build strong relationships with people from all backgrounds

Natural drive and urgency, ability to adapt quickly to challenging situations and get the desired result

Ability to work independently and prioritize multiple tasks with strict deadlines

Willingness to travel

ABOUT US

thegothamgroup.co.uk

Gotham Group is an international music management company, signing, developing and overseeing the careers of talent across the music business and beyond whilst boasting a plethora of experience spanning decades.

Gotham keeps a pulse on community while exploring new sounds, new visuals, and new ways to authentically and genuinely connect with people around the world whilst pushing the culture forward.