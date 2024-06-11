THE ROLE
The Gotham Group are looking for a dedicated, highly organised individual to join the team. The ideal candidate will have proven experience working closely with artists, managing complex, varied workloads, and an in-depth understanding of the music industry.
The successful candidate will be responsible for a variety of duties across the management roster, from daily administrative tasks, logistics and coordination, through to complex project management, professional representation and strategic career planning alongside a strong understanding of Global marketing. The candidate will deal with all areas of the industry using their vast knowledge and experience.
WHAT YOU’LL DO
- Act as a point of contact for clients, checking in daily, handling requests promptly, running meetings, filtering information and coordinating the team
- Strategic planning and day-to-day management of all aspects of clients’ careers, understanding their goals, developing strategies and working proactively to achieve them
- International calendar management across multiple time zones, including promo schedules, travel bookings, arranging visas, accommodations, and developing itineraries with the clients travel agent and tour director.
- Act as key point of contact for all third parties, filtering information as needed to the artist manager and often acting as a central point for third parties to communicate or exchange information: record labels, publishers, agents, lawyers, accountants, business managers, etc.
- Liaising with agents, promoters and tour party to ensure performances run smoothly and to the highest standard
- Plan and implement client projects and campaigns, including global music releases, brand partnerships, international touring etc.
- General administrative tasks, including invoicing and payments, budgeting, contracting, split negotiations, song registrations, visa applications, insurance etc.
- Represent clients in professional situations, ensuring needs are met and partnerships maintained, including travelling to live shows, sessions, public appearances etc.
- Actively and professionally filtering information to team members.
- Accompany the clients on Radio & TV promo, TV shoots, ad campaign activity, high-profile events and ensuring external parties abide by contractual agreement
- Coordinating the client’s daily diary including logistics and contracts for live performance, endorsements, campaigns, album releases, recording and promo schedules
ABOUT YOU
- A minimum of 2 years’ experience in artist management, or a similar fast-paced, artist-facing position in the music industry
- Broad understanding of the music industry, including experience managing release campaigns, tours, commercial partnerships, copyrights, etc.
- Strong digital skillset with an up-to-date understanding of social media, DSPs, data analytics and the latest relevant technologies
- Excellent organisational and time management skills, ability to juggle multiple complex projects at once with a keen eye for detail
- Absolute reliability and dependability at all times, with flawless follow-through on commitments and responsibilities
- Excellent written, verbal and interpersonal communication skills, and ability to build strong relationships with people from all backgrounds
- Natural drive and urgency, ability to adapt quickly to challenging situations and get the desired result
- Ability to work independently and prioritize multiple tasks with strict deadlines
- Willingness to travel
ABOUT US
Gotham Group is an international music management company, signing, developing and overseeing the careers of talent across the music business and beyond whilst boasting a plethora of experience spanning decades.
Gotham keeps a pulse on community while exploring new sounds, new visuals, and new ways to authentically and genuinely connect with people around the world whilst pushing the culture forward.