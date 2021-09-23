The Role (immediate start)…
As Artist Relations for Molto Music Group, you will join an exciting busy team that deal with booking and programming for live entertainment residencies & events in London & Dubai as well as supporting the team with various admin tasks and key projects.
Main Duties:
- Programme and book for our hospitality residencies
- Lead communication with all our artists with availability checks and general assistance
- Scout and introduce new talent to the group
- Arrange logistics for events & promotional shoots
- Raise all paperwork related to the above events and residencies
- Assist the department in organising larger events which the group are involved with
- Organise itineraries and book hotels, cars etc for high profile artists
- Keep our internal event diary up to date and circulated
- Responsible for delivering progress year on year on the diversity and inclusion pledge with the artists we work with
- Research venues for events when practical to do so
- Look for new opportunities for the group within our sector
Requirements:
- Previous experience in a fast-paced admin role
- To have your own network of talent and industry contacts to bring to the group
- Excellent communications skills – excellent verbal & written communication skills are a must, with the ability to produce event decks & reports essential
- Highly organised
- Great time management skills
- Pro active
- Problem solver
- Creative
- Computer literate
- Passion to work in the music industry
- To have a high level of knowledge of the Microsoft Office Suite, and other systems
Benefits:
- You join an inclusive & collaborative community where there is opportunity to grow
- A central London office environment designed boost creativity and productivity
- Become a part of a fast-growing, innovative company who welcome creativity and collaboration, giving you a chance to make a lasting impact
Equal Opportunities:
As an active part of a culturally and socially diverse society, Molto Music Group’s aim is that our workforce is diverse and inclusive. MMG is an equal opportunity employer and supports workforce diversity.
We employ, retain, promote, and otherwise treat all employees and job applicants according to their merit, qualifications, competence and talent. We apply this policy without regard to any individual’s sex, race, religion, origin, age, sexual orientation, marital status, medical condition, or disability.