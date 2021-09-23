The Role (immediate start)…

As Artist Relations for Molto Music Group, you will join an exciting busy team that deal with booking and programming for live entertainment residencies & events in London & Dubai as well as supporting the team with various admin tasks and key projects.

Main Duties:

Programme and book for our hospitality residencies

Lead communication with all our artists with availability checks and general assistance

Scout and introduce new talent to the group

Arrange logistics for events & promotional shoots

Raise all paperwork related to the above events and residencies

Assist the department in organising larger events which the group are involved with

Organise itineraries and book hotels, cars etc for high profile artists

Keep our internal event diary up to date and circulated

Responsible for delivering progress year on year on the diversity and inclusion pledge with the artists we work with

Research venues for events when practical to do so

Look for new opportunities for the group within our sector

Requirements:

Previous experience in a fast-paced admin role

To have your own network of talent and industry contacts to bring to the group

Excellent communications skills – excellent verbal & written communication skills are a must, with the ability to produce event decks & reports essential

Highly organised

Great time management skills

Pro active

Problem solver

Creative

Computer literate

Passion to work in the music industry

To have a high level of knowledge of the Microsoft Office Suite, and other systems

Benefits:

You join an inclusive & collaborative community where there is opportunity to grow

A central London office environment designed boost creativity and productivity

Become a part of a fast-growing, innovative company who welcome creativity and collaboration, giving you a chance to make a lasting impact

Equal Opportunities:

As an active part of a culturally and socially diverse society, Molto Music Group’s aim is that our workforce is diverse and inclusive. MMG is an equal opportunity employer and supports workforce diversity.

We employ, retain, promote, and otherwise treat all employees and job applicants according to their merit, qualifications, competence and talent. We apply this policy without regard to any individual’s sex, race, religion, origin, age, sexual orientation, marital status, medical condition, or disability.