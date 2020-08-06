Unique opportunity for a well-connected Artist Relationship & Bookings Manager to oversee and develop new business relationships with high-profile and culturally relevant recording artists at a globally recognised London Recording Studio and Entertainment Company.

Key features will include:

Building brand partnerships and client relationships; providing an excellent, personal and tailored studio experience

Working with the in-house team to develop brand marketing, PR and promotional strategies to attract a new generation of artists

Being across financial, commercial and logistical plans to ensure all forecasting is accurately captured

Working closely with internal and external partners to enhance brand reputation and create the best possible experience for all clients

The ideal candidate will have:

A commercial outlook, with experience developing new business relationships within the music industry

An established network of current recording artists, producers and talent managers within grime, hip hop, rap and new music genres

Fantastic organisation, communication and negotiation skills

A sound knowledge of recording and mixing in a studio setting

If you have experience in a talent facing role at an established music company within either recordings, live or publishing we'd love to hear from you! ?

Please apply now if you're interested in this incredible Artist Relationship & Bookings Manager opportunity.