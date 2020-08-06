Unique opportunity for a well-connected Artist Relationship & Bookings Manager to oversee and develop new business relationships with high-profile and culturally relevant recording artists at a globally recognised London Recording Studio and Entertainment Company.
Key features will include:
- Building brand partnerships and client relationships; providing an excellent, personal and tailored studio experience
- Working with the in-house team to develop brand marketing, PR and promotional strategies to attract a new generation of artists
- Being across financial, commercial and logistical plans to ensure all forecasting is accurately captured
- Working closely with internal and external partners to enhance brand reputation and create the best possible experience for all clients
The ideal candidate will have:
- A commercial outlook, with experience developing new business relationships within the music industry
- An established network of current recording artists, producers and talent managers within grime, hip hop, rap and new music genres
- Fantastic organisation, communication and negotiation skills
- A sound knowledge of recording and mixing in a studio setting
If you have experience in a talent facing role at an established music company within either recordings, live or publishing we'd love to hear from you! ?
Please apply now if you're interested in this incredible Artist Relationship & Bookings Manager opportunity.