Artist Relationship & Bookings Manager




Position:
Artist Relationship & Bookings Manager
Employer:
Handle Recruitment
Category:
Artist Services
Location:
UK - London
Salary:
Negotiable
Date Posted:
Aug 6th 2020
Unique opportunity for a well-connected Artist Relationship & Bookings Manager to oversee and develop new business relationships with high-profile and culturally relevant recording artists at a globally recognised London Recording Studio and Entertainment Company.

 

 Key features will include: 

  • Building brand partnerships and client relationships; providing an excellent, personal and tailored studio experience
  • Working with the in-house team to develop brand marketing, PR and promotional strategies to attract a new generation of artists
  • Being across financial, commercial and logistical plans to ensure all forecasting is accurately captured
  • Working closely with internal and external partners to enhance brand reputation and create the best possible experience for all clients

 

The ideal candidate will have:

  • A commercial outlook, with experience developing new business relationships within the music industry
  • An established network of current recording artists, producers and talent managers within grime, hip hop, rap and new music genres 
  • Fantastic organisation, communication and negotiation skills
  • A sound knowledge of recording and mixing in a studio setting

 

If you have experience in a talent facing role at an established music company within either recordings, live or publishing we'd love to hear from you! ? 

 

Please apply now if you're interested in this incredible Artist Relationship & Bookings Manager opportunity. 

 

