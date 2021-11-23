Artist Services Manager

Department Objectives

The Artist Services UK team sits within Sentric Client Services. Its objectives are:

To grow revenues from self service clients (artists, songwriters and business partners) via new business generation and cross sales.

To develop and retain priority clients via targeted outreach, both automated and personal, ensuring high levels of engagement.

To identify existing clients ready for progression into longer term and deeper service contracts.

To promote high value artists, high value compositions and rising stars within the wider Sentric Music Group, ensuring Sync and Creative opportunities are maximised.

To own, in partnership with Marketing, external promotion activity, campaigns and product development.

To identify and promote self service client opportunities, including but not limited to the Sentric Academy Fund, Industry Outreach, showcase opportunities and Education programmes.

Job Summary

The Manager, Artist Services (UK) will be responsible for delivering the department objectives, by leading and motivating the Artist Services team, developing and maintaining effective internal partnerships within the Sentric Music Group and through direct ownership of high value and high influence client relationships and industry partnerships.

Job Description

Responsible for Artist Services (UK) revenue and business targets, measured by company KPIs.

Motivate the team to deliver maximum value from and opportunities for new and existing artists, measured by individual KPIs.

Responsible for managing all aspects of the Artist Services team on a day to day basis.

Be a key Sentric ambassador online, in press and at events.

Drive client growth through the identification of new opportunities and client acquisition.

Effective communication with team and internal stakeholders

Effective and direct communication with artists, writers, managers and partners

Collaborate and coordinate with Sentric Marketing to identify and deliver client opportunities (e.g. events, festivals, funds, etc)

Collaborate and coordinate with Insights teams to identify and deliver client opportunities (cross sales, product opportunities, service opportunities)

Own and drive Sentric´s self service proposition

Work with senior stakeholders to set objectives for the Artist Services team

Build close working relationships with industry partners, developing new relationships and maximising existing relationships

Translate marketing and sales strategy into effective day to day approaches for the team to engage artists with self service publishing.

Personal Qualities

Skills

Managing people

Sales and Client acquisition

Business Planning and Stakeholder Management

Priorisation, Organisation and Deadline Management

Verbal and Written Communication to a high standard

Public Speaking and Presentations to a range of audiences from senior stakeholders to industry events

Knowledge

Passionate understanding of the music industry

Demonstrable understanding of the music ecosystem and the functions within it

Able to describe how global copyrights and rights organisations operate and are governed

CRM and Office Software

Attitude

Positive can do approach to problem solving

Enthusiasm for working with artists and business partners at all levels

Collaborative approach to outcomes

Desire to mentor and motivate others both internally and externally

Enjoy travelling and working in new environments

Experience

5 years within music industry

Management or equivalent experience

An established network of artists, writers and industry professionals

Must have the right to work in the UK, otherwise, the application will not be considered.