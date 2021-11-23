Artist Services Manager

Department Objectives
The Artist Services UK team sits within Sentric Client Services. Its objectives are:
- To grow revenues from self service clients (artists, songwriters and business partners) via new business generation and cross sales.
- To develop and retain priority clients via targeted outreach, both automated and personal, ensuring high levels of engagement.
- To identify existing clients ready for progression into longer term and deeper service contracts.
- To promote high value artists, high value compositions and rising stars within the wider Sentric Music Group, ensuring Sync and Creative opportunities are maximised.
- To own, in partnership with Marketing, external promotion activity, campaigns and product development.
- To identify and promote self service client opportunities, including but not limited to the Sentric Academy Fund, Industry Outreach, showcase opportunities and Education programmes.
Job Summary
The Manager, Artist Services (UK) will be responsible for delivering the department objectives, by leading and motivating the Artist Services team, developing and maintaining effective internal partnerships within the Sentric Music Group and through direct ownership of high value and high influence client relationships and industry partnerships.
Job Description
- Responsible for Artist Services (UK) revenue and business targets, measured by company KPIs.
- Motivate the team to deliver maximum value from and opportunities for new and existing artists, measured by individual KPIs.
- Responsible for managing all aspects of the Artist Services team on a day to day basis.
- Be a key Sentric ambassador online, in press and at events.
- Drive client growth through the identification of new opportunities and client acquisition.
- Effective communication with team and internal stakeholders
- Effective and direct communication with artists, writers, managers and partners
- Collaborate and coordinate with Sentric Marketing to identify and deliver client opportunities (e.g. events, festivals, funds, etc)
- Collaborate and coordinate with Insights teams to identify and deliver client opportunities (cross sales, product opportunities, service opportunities)
- Own and drive Sentric´s self service proposition
- Work with senior stakeholders to set objectives for the Artist Services team
- Build close working relationships with industry partners, developing new relationships and maximising existing relationships
- Translate marketing and sales strategy into effective day to day approaches for the team to engage artists with self service publishing.
Personal Qualities
Skills
- Managing people
- Sales and Client acquisition
- Business Planning and Stakeholder Management
- Priorisation, Organisation and Deadline Management
- Verbal and Written Communication to a high standard
- Public Speaking and Presentations to a range of audiences from senior stakeholders to industry events
Knowledge
- Passionate understanding of the music industry
- Demonstrable understanding of the music ecosystem and the functions within it
- Able to describe how global copyrights and rights organisations operate and are governed
- CRM and Office Software
Attitude
- Positive can do approach to problem solving
- Enthusiasm for working with artists and business partners at all levels
- Collaborative approach to outcomes
- Desire to mentor and motivate others both internally and externally
- Enjoy travelling and working in new environments
Experience
- 5 years within music industry
- Management or equivalent experience
- An established network of artists, writers and industry professionals
Must have the right to work in the UK, otherwise, the application will not be considered.