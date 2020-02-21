Artists & Influencers Senior Manager

Do you want to play a key role in an organisation which stands up for children? Join us as an Artists and Influencers Senior Manager and play a key role in developing and implementing the Artists and Influencer (A&I)team’s strategic goals, including an increased focus on digital influencers.

The A&I team is a core part of Brand & Creative, responsible for recruiting, managing and developing high profile supporters, influencers and Ambassadors to deliver passionate advocates, audience cut through and brand reach for Save the Children.

As a Senior Manager you will play a key role in developing and implementing the A&I team’s strategic goals, including an increased focus on digital influencers. Alongside the Head of A&I and two other Senior Managers, you will develop and nurture key relationships with artists and influencers, ensuring all match Save the Children’s values and principles. You will be accountable for developing creative and innovative strategies delivering Save the Children’s core objectives and helping teams from PR, Fundraising, Special Events, Partnerships, Advocacy and more deliver their work to help all children thrive.

You will advise at a high level internally and externally and will have a particular responsibility for our Digital Influencer work.

In addition you will:

Work independently with autonomy to provide leadership and high-level expertise around mission critical, key organisational moments plus other projects and activities

Write and present inspiring proposals for artists, agents, managers and publicists

Drive and oversee the A&I team’s strategy around international programme visits, ensuring they dovetail with Save the Children’s key campaign priorities, and working with internal teams and country offices to deliver high quality output

Organise international programme visits, liaising with the programme and other relevant teams, including clear briefing packs and schedules

Take responsibility for developing and managing budgets.

To be successful you will be a creative thinker with high level negotiation, influencing and networking skills including writing and presenting inspiring proposals for artists. Capable of managing relationships with tact and diplomacy, you will have existing contacts across artists and their teams. You’ll have extensive experience working with artists, influencers and the decision makers associated with them, alongside significant experience setting strategic direction, planning and project managing artist and influencer activity. Additionally, you will have:

Proven leadership and delivery of high-level artist or influencer led, complex campaigns for charity, corporate or entertainment client. Projects must have had measurable high-level impact which must be backed by evidence of success

High level project management, planning and prioritisation skills to manage a varied workload for yourself and your team

The ability to work independently with autonomy, driving and adapting strategy, confident in dealing and negotiating with internal and external contacts at director and CEO level

Experience of working within a global disaster and emergency situation and travelling within developing countries is desirable.

At Save the Children we are committed to the safeguarding and protection of children in our work. We will do everything possible to ensure that only those who are suitable to work with children are recruited to work for us. This post is subject to a range of vetting checks including a criminal records disclosure.

If you share our belief in the power of children, join the fight. It takes relentless determination, creativity and a real commitment to real change. Because every child should be able to make their mark on their world, and help to build a better future. We look forward to hearing from you.

To apply please visit our website: https://jobs.savethechildren.org.uk/vacancy/artists--influencers-senior-manager-4976/5002/description/

Closing date: 8th March 2020