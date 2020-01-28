Assistant Accountant

ATC Live is a live booking agency based in Camden, London, created to provide artists with a

new style of representation, bringing an unparalleled level of creative and strategic thinking to our

artists. Due to expansion, we are looking for a finance assistant to join our team.

OVERVIEW

This is an exciting opportunity for an experienced client accountant to join a busy live booking

agency. The key focus of the role will be to work alongside our Management Accountant to

maintain a high level of accounting services to a growing roster of artists.

MAIN JOB TASKS AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Maintaining a weekly statement run for the ATC Live roster

Handling artist / management queries on statements

Processing deposit releases to artists and refunds to promoters

Assisting internal staff with queries surrounding payments and credit control

Assuring all artists are paid accurately and timely

Liaising with management accountant and finance assistant to ensure all internal procedures and processes are met

Building good working relationship with artist management teams

Key Attributes

1 – 2 years’ experience in a similar role (preferably with a booking agency)

Keen interest in music

Ability to work under strict deadlines

Professional and Friendly manner with good work ethic

Ability to manage a busy workload and prioritise key artists

Qualified / Part Qualified desirable but not essential

High level of attention to detail

Knowledge of Quickbooks accounting (not essential)

Understanding of VAT procedures and how they apply to both UK and International artists

BASIS: Monday – Friday 9am-5pm

SALARY: DOE

APPLY: jobs@atc-live.com