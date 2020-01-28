Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Assistant Accountant




Position:
Assistant Accountant
Employer:
ATC Live
Category:
Finance
Location:
UK - London
Salary:
Competitive
Date Posted:
Jan 28th 2020
ATC Live
APPLY

ATC Live is a live booking agency based in Camden, London, created to provide artists with a
new style of representation, bringing an unparalleled level of creative and strategic thinking to our
artists. Due to expansion, we are looking for a finance assistant to join our team.

OVERVIEW

This is an exciting opportunity for an experienced client accountant to join a busy live booking
agency. The key focus of the role will be to work alongside our Management Accountant to
maintain a high level of accounting services to a growing roster of artists.

MAIN JOB TASKS AND RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Maintaining a weekly statement run for the ATC Live roster
  • Handling artist / management queries on statements
  • Processing deposit releases to artists and refunds to promoters
  • Assisting internal staff with queries surrounding payments and credit control
  • Assuring all artists are paid accurately and timely
  • Liaising with management accountant and finance assistant to ensure all internal procedures and processes are met
  • Building good working relationship with artist management teams

Key Attributes

  • 1 – 2 years’ experience in a similar role (preferably with a booking agency)
  • Keen interest in music
  • Ability to work under strict deadlines
  • Professional and Friendly manner with good work ethic
  • Ability to manage a busy workload and prioritise key artists
  • Qualified / Part Qualified desirable but not essential
  • High level of attention to detail
  • Knowledge of Quickbooks accounting (not essential)
  • Understanding of VAT procedures and how they apply to both UK and International artists

BASIS: Monday – Friday 9am-5pm

SALARY: DOE

APPLY: jobs@atc-live.com

APPLY
You May be Interested in...
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020