Assistant Accountant

ATC Live is a live booking agency based in Camden, London, created to provide artists with a
new style of representation, bringing an unparalleled level of creative and strategic thinking to our
artists. Due to expansion, we are looking for a finance assistant to join our team.
OVERVIEW
This is an exciting opportunity for an experienced client accountant to join a busy live booking
agency. The key focus of the role will be to work alongside our Management Accountant to
maintain a high level of accounting services to a growing roster of artists.
MAIN JOB TASKS AND RESPONSIBILITIES
- Maintaining a weekly statement run for the ATC Live roster
- Handling artist / management queries on statements
- Processing deposit releases to artists and refunds to promoters
- Assisting internal staff with queries surrounding payments and credit control
- Assuring all artists are paid accurately and timely
- Liaising with management accountant and finance assistant to ensure all internal procedures and processes are met
- Building good working relationship with artist management teams
Key Attributes
- 1 – 2 years’ experience in a similar role (preferably with a booking agency)
- Keen interest in music
- Ability to work under strict deadlines
- Professional and Friendly manner with good work ethic
- Ability to manage a busy workload and prioritise key artists
- Qualified / Part Qualified desirable but not essential
- High level of attention to detail
- Knowledge of Quickbooks accounting (not essential)
- Understanding of VAT procedures and how they apply to both UK and International artists
BASIS: Monday – Friday 9am-5pm
SALARY: DOE
APPLY: jobs@atc-live.com