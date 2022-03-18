Assistant Artist and Project Manager

ABOUT INTERMUSICA



Intermusica is an award-winning international classical music management agency. We seek not just to represent the world’s greatest artists, but to inspire them to new creative heights. We are constantly exploring what it means to bring classical music to life in the 21st century, driven by our key values: integrity, support, dynamism and innovation.

We offer imaginative, personalised management for over 150 world-class and emerging artists, complimented by exceptional communications and marketing services, and are an industry leader in film and multimedia in performance. Our first-class roster includes some of the most famous and respected artists performing today.

Founded in 1981 by current Chief Executive Stephen Lumsden, Intermusica has a highly experienced and agile team, working in London, Berlin, Austria and Beijing.

Intermusica is committed to improving diversity and equality in classical music. We support and encourage artists and promoters in their commitment to making music more inclusive, supporting artists and composers from under-represented communities, and achieving gender balance in classical music performance and programming. Intermusica is working towards greater diversity and representation amongst our staff, projects and the artists we represent.

One of the newest departments at Intermusica, imagine is an innovative space, dedicated to exploring diverse artistry, distinctive performance formats and ever-wider and more inclusive audiences.

IMAGINE DEPARTMENT



This role is created to support the imagine department. The chosen candidate will be working across the portfolio, offering administrative support for artists, ensembles and productions.

SPECIFIC RESPONSIBILITIES:

DIARY, SCHEDULES & LOGISTICS

Responsibility for keeping artists and projects’ diary up-to-date and clear

Produce detailed schedules for artists, ensembles and projects, ensuring that the artists / production companies have all the required information to fulfil their commitments

Coordinate all logistical aspects of engagements in discussion with promoters, orchestras, venues, other artists and agents, technical staff, etc.

Research and book travel and accommodation at the best possible rates, whilst taking into account the artists’ and production companies’ specific needs and requests

Responsibility for making visa and work permit arrangements

Collate stage plans, technical riders, ticket requests, specific requirements, media requests and musical scores to be sent to promoters

MARKETING & PR

Provision of publicity materials (press packs, marketing materials and technical riders) to promoters and press; collection and distribution of reviews; checking that website biographies, press quotes and other marketing materials are up-to-date

Collaborate with record companies and/or PR agents, as appropriate, in coordinating interview requests, CD signings and other publicity events

Prepare and disseminate publicity materials; work with the Marketing Department on promotional materials and website; writing news stories for Intermusica’s and artists’ websites; assisting in mailings and other sales tools; securing copies of audio/video recordings.

CONTRACTS & FINANCE

Assist in the drafting, issuing and/or tailoring of project contracts and initial checking and prompt processing of contracts; negotiate contract changes in conjunction with the manager; discuss audio-visual rights, coordinate agreement of rights with recording companies if necessary

Produce financial paperwork promptly with full tax details and other relevant information

Check artists’ and projects’ financial statements, work closely with finance department to ensure prompt payments to artists and to Intermusica

Initiate and/or assist with tax applications when necessary

ASSISTANCE TO THE DEPARTMENT

Book travel, accommodation and schedule meetings for department staff where necessary

Collate meeting notes for department staff

Handle administrative matters including filing, copying, archiving, etc.

Research potential new projects, territories and promoters

GENERAL

Attend concerts and industry events on behalf of Intermusica as required

Develop and maintain a working knowledge of the business and promoters that we deal with, particularly those with whom Imagine collaborate with regularly

With other administrators, answer phones, take deliveries, welcome visitors etc

Willing to work flexible hours as necessary and to travel throughout the UK and if required, abroad.

The above list of responsibilities is not exhaustive and you may be required to undertake other responsibilities as requested by your line manager.

PERSON SPECIFICATION

Required/essential

Graduate calibre or equivalent

Excellent written and verbal communication.

Resilient and calm under pressure, with the ability to multitask and deal with conflicting priorities in a frequently fast paced environment.

Works to deadlines and with an excellent eye for detail.

Proactive and able to demonstrate a positive and flexible approach.

Reliable, conscientious and highly organised.

Good IT skills, particularly Microsoft Office.

Team player who builds trust by being solutions-focused and accountable for their work.

Demonstrable interest in and knowledge of music (classical and / or contemporary).

Fluency in English.

Desirable

Previous experience organising international travel and diary management

Prior experience of Overture (agency software)

Working knowledge of a second language.

Intermusica prides itself on being an Equal Opportunities employer, and celebrates the diverse backgrounds and experiences of all our employees. To ensure that we are attracting a wide range of applicants from all the communities we serve, it is vital that we monitor and analyse diversity information, so that we can ensure that our HR processes are fair and transparent.

As part of the application process, we ask all candidates to complete a voluntary Equal Opportunities Monitoring Form.

Any information you provide will be treated as strictly confidential and used for statistical purposes only. It won’t be seen by anyone involved in the selection process, and no information will be published or used in any way which allows you to be identified.

Complete the form