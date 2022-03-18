Assistant Artist Manager

ABOUT INTERMUSICA

Intermusica is an award-winning international classical music management agency. We seek not just to represent the world’s greatest artists, but to inspire them to new creative heights. We are constantly exploring what it means to bring classical music to life in the 21st century, driven by our key values: integrity, support, dynamism and innovation.

We offer imaginative, personalised management for over 150 world-class and emerging artists, complimented by exceptional communications and marketing services, and are an industry leader in film and multimedia in performance. Our first-class roster includes some of the most famous and respected artists performing today. Our first-class roster includes some of the most famous and respected artists and composers, including Yuja Wang, Sir John Eliot Gardiner, El?na Garan?a, Sir James MacMillan, Marin Alsop, Leonidas Kavakos, Lahav Shani and Brett Dean.

Founded in 1981 by Chief Executive Stephen Lumsden, Intermusica has a highly experienced and agile team, working in London, Berlin and Vienna.

Intermusica is committed to improving diversity and equality in classical music. We support and encourage artists and promoters in their commitment to making music more inclusive, supporting artists and composers from under-represented communities, and achieving gender balance in classical music performance and programming. Intermusica is working towards greater diversity and representation amongst our staff, projects and the artists we represent.

www.intermusica.co.uk | @IntermusicaLtd

ABOUT THE ROLE

Intermusica seeks a highly-organised, resourceful and tenacious administrator to work in our renowned artist management department. The successful candidate will support Artist Managers and their rosters of world-class artists. The role includes working with composers and instrumentalists; an interest in and knowledge of contemporary music and composers would be an advantage. This is a perfect development opportunity for someone who is keen to explore a career in artist management. As a member of a busy team, liaising with top international artists and promoters on a daily basis, the responsibilities include but are not limited to:

CORE RESPONSIBILITIES:

Under the supervision of Associate Director, Artist Management:

Administer artist diaries, liaising with a variety of external contacts (including promoters, venues, other artists and agents) to arrange logistical aspects of engagements.

Co-ordinate stage plans, instrument lists, technical riders and other requirements.

Oversee initial checking and prompt processing of contracts

Develop understanding of media rights; coordinate agreement of rights with recording companies if necessary.

Work with the finance team to prepare financial paperwork (invoices, statements etc.) and to ensure prompt payments to artists and to Intermusica.

Support tax applications by initiating and/or assisting where necessary.

Assist with travel and accommodation for artists where necessary, including researching and booking trips, as well as processing visa and work permit arrangements as required.

Where necessary, produce detailed schedules for artists and ensure that they have all the required information to fulfil his/her commitments.

Work with Intermusica’s Communications & Marketing department on a variety of promotional materials, keeping clients’ pages on the company’s website up-to-date with concert listings, recordings, reviews etc.

Collaborate with recording companies, local agents, PR agencies to coordinate promotional activity. Project co-ordination for artist-led record label.

Collaborate with publishers on the details of commissions including delivery deadlines, maintaining commission schedules, drafting and processing commission contracts, invoicing.

Additional:

Attend concerts and industry events on behalf of Intermusica as required.

Develop and maintain a thorough knowledge of artists’ careers and the promoters that we deal with.

On occasion organise travel/hotel/meetings/concert tickets for Artist Managers as required

Assist with general office admin.

PERSON SPECIFICATION

Required/essential

Graduate level, ideally with prior administrative experience in an arts/cultural organisation.

Excellent written and verbal communication.

Resilient and calm under pressure, with the ability to multitask and deal with conflicting priorities in a frequently fast paced environment.

Team player who builds trust by being solutions-focused and accountable for their work.

Works to deadlines and with an excellent eye for detail.

Proactive and able to demonstrate a positive and flexible approach.

Reliable, conscientious and highly organised.

Good IT skills, particularly Microsoft Office.

Demonstrable interest in and knowledge of classical music.

Desirable

Previous experience organising international travel and diary management

Working knowledge of a second language, particularly French.

Prior experience of Overture (agency software)

Intermusica prides itself on being an Equal Opportunities employer, and celebrates the diverse backgrounds and experiences of all our employees. To ensure that we are attracting a wide range of applicants from all the communities we serve, it is vital that we monitor and analyse diversity information, so that we can ensure that our HR processes are fair and transparent.

As part of the application process, we ask all candidates to complete a voluntary Equal Opportunities Monitoring Form.

Any information you provide will be treated as strictly confidential and used for statistical purposes only. It won’t be seen by anyone involved in the selection process, and no information will be published or used in any way which allows you to be identified.

