Assistant Director of Social Enterprise (Venues)

Students’ Unions aren’t just any membership charity - they’re active, democratic mutuals, using the energy and passion of their student members to deliver improvements to students’ lives.

uea(su) run the two best venues in Norwich; the LCR and The Waterfront. These venues host approximately 200 live shows a year across a capacity range of 200-1550. We operate a range of in house and externally promoted Club Nights as well as student run events. This role will lead the delivery event teams, and devise our business plan and strategy for the venues. As a member of the Senior Management Team you will have organisational responsibility for Health and Safety and will work with other members of the Management team in various organisation wide projects.

You may well have been involved in students’ unions already (although that’s not a deal breaker), but either way you’ll see ways in which you can contribute to our mission and help us achieve our strategic plan. A huge amount of our work focuses on supporting and representing liberation and minority groups, so as an equal opportunities employer, we want to encourage applicants from all backgrounds to apply and succeed.

The Union of UEA Students is committed to the equality of opportunity for all and are passionate to ensure that our staff reflect the diverse student body we serve. We welcome applications from individuals regardless of their race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, religion, age, gender, or disability. You can be yourself with us and be part of a union that celebrates diversity.

Closing date: 12th April 2021

Interview date: w/c 26th April

To view more details on this role and apply, please visit our website: https://www.ueasu.work/career-staff-roles