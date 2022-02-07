Faber Music is recruiting an Assistant Editor (Rock & Pop) as part of its creative editorial team. Reporting to the Publishing Director and working closely with the Head of Rock and Pop, the successful candidate will assist with the creation of publications for our recreational and rock and pop lists and create song content using our digital rights. They will be efficient and meticulous with a strong commercial sense.

The Role

Assisting with the creation of print publications: editing, proofing and correcting music and text as necessary.

Editing and (on occasion) transcribing songs from audio, checking piano/vocal and guitar tab song arrangements against audio, correcting Sibelius files as necessary.

Liaising with the copyright department to check rights, obtain copyright lines, file and distribute the finalised songs.

Helping with general administration in the Editorial department.

Requirements

Commercial awareness and interest in the rock & pop genre

Excellent music setting, music reading, editing and proofing skills

Ability to check proofs against audio and occasionally transcribe songs from audio (with training)

Meticulous text editing skills and an eye for layout and design

Good knowledge of Sibelius (plus ability to use Illustrator and InDesign an advantage)

Music degree (or equivalent) and ability on piano and guitar; knowledge of bass, drums and other instruments an advantage

You will be part of a small and highly professional team within a vibrant, creative office culture based in central London. Ideal start date as soon as possible. While the role is based in the company’s Central London office, we are currently operating a hybrid working from home policy and this role will probably be based two days in the office and three days from home per week.

Faber Music was founded in 1965, as a sister company to the distinguished book publisher Faber and Faber. More than fifty years on, the company is one of the leading independent British publishers of classical, contemporary, media, and printed pop and educational music.

Level: Some experience preferred

Contract: Permanent

Hours: Full Time

Salary: dependent on experience

Closing date: Sunday 6th March 2022

Faber Music is committed to creating a diverse environment and is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. We encourage applicants from all backgrounds and welcome applications from anyone whose background is currently underrepresented in the industry. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, national origin, genetics, disability, or age.

To apply, please send a CV and covering email to recruitment@fabermusic.com with ‘Assistant Editor (Rock & Pop) in the subject line.

No agencies please. We will only respond to applicants who are selected for interview. If you do not hear from us within 30 days of the closing date then your initial application has not been successful in progressing to the next stage.

In accordance with the Data Protection Act (“DPA”) 2018, and UK General Data Protection Regulation (“UK GDPR”), your CV and all personal information contained therein or within other correspondence in relation to an application will only be used in relation to the recruitment of the position in question, unless we receive explicit consent from you to keep it on our files for future reference. The personal data of unsuccessful applicants will be deleted at the end of the recruitment process