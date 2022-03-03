SJM Concerts are at the forefront of the Live UK Music market. We promote the biggest UK acts and many world-renowned artistes in the concert and events industry.

GENERAL PURPOSE:

Working in a team of seven, the successful applicant for the role of Assistant Event Ticketing Manager will be an organised, enthusiastic, and conscientious all-rounder with great attention to detail and willing to help with anything and everything the busy ticketing department throws their way. We are looking for someone who has previous ticketing experience, is a reliable and trustworthy team player with a positive 'can do' attitude and who can effectively prioritise their workload whilst demonstrating absolute discretion towards confidential information.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Assist setting up SJM shows with venues and ticket agents

Managing & maintaining all aspects of ticketing on shows which range from small venues to stadiums

Assisting with on-sales

Collating ticket sales figures.

General ticketing admin

Managing internal buys via SJM

Provide additional departmental support as and when required which may include working out of hours.

Ability and willingness to carry out any other reasonable duties as requested by the Company.

SKILLS / EXPERIENCE REQUIRED:

Previous ticketing admin experience

Outstanding organisational skills.

Excellent IT skills, especially Microsoft Office

Ability to work to deadlines and work calmly under pressure.

Supportive and reliable team member, collaborative.

Friendly, approachable and cooperative.

Flexible, adaptable and reliable.

Communicates clearly and concisely and can adapt style and approach.

Motivated, professional and enthusiastic.

Location: Manchester

Closing date: Friday 18th March 2022

Applications: Please send CV and covering letter to vacancies@sjmconcerts.com