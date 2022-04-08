Assistant General Manager, O2 Academy Brixton

Venue: O2 Academy Brixton

Company: Academy Music Group

Location: London

Reports to: General manager

Working hours: Full-time



Role

The assistant general manager is an integral position within the team, responsible for a variety of duties that contribute to the effective management and smooth running of O2 Academy Brixton and lead exceptional delivery of our core business objectives and commercial targets. You will be passionate about the entertainment industry and highly motivated to deliver an outstanding experience to all clients and customers.



Our team

O2 Academy Brixton is a prestigious and internationally renowned venue, where our shows and events are as diverse as the individuals within it. The successful candidate will be contributing to managing, developing and motivating an innovative team to ensure high quality service, driving our inclusive culture to deliver the best possible programme of live entertainment for everyone, where collaboration is at the heart of everything we do.



About you

Experience in the live entertainment industry or venue management

Proven track record in duty managing events in the live entertainment or club sector

Knowledge of health and safety regulations and licensing

Strong communication and diplomacy skills

Proficient in Microsoft Office packages

An understanding of booking and promotion of live events



What we need

Strong client and customer service experience

Demonstrable leadership and motivation of others

Passionate and enthusiastic for the live events industry

Flexibility to work irregular hours (weekends/evenings/public holidays)

Willingness to build positive working relationships

A proactive organiser in problem-solving who can negotiate solutions



What you’ll be doing

Duty manage events and programming to the highest standard

Work collaboratively with the venue team, local authority and Company head office

Act as a point of contact and venue liaison for all contracted events and touring parties

Maximise the events diary with the general manager

Maintain first-rate relationships with clients and partners

Track and review cost estimates and expenses

Contribute to the Company business objectives and commercial targets

Liaise with outsourced contractors and service providers

Ensure all paperwork and reporting is completed and professionally retained

Assist the general manager in all licencing administration and risk assessment

Adhere to all existing and new health and safety legislation

Comply with all Company guidelines and working practices

Ensure the venue is maintained to the highest standards

Communicate any building or department issues to the general manager

Line management and training of team members as required

Support the general manager in their duties

To publicly represent the venue and Company in a professional manner



Equal opportunities

We are passionate and committed to our people and go beyond the standard rhetoric of diversity and inclusion. You will be working in an inclusive environment and be encouraged to bring your whole self to work. We will do all that we can to help you successfully balance your work and home life. As a growing business, we’ll encourage you to develop your professional and personal aspirations, enjoy new experiences, and learn from the talented people you will be working with. It’s talent that matters to us and we encourage applications from people irrespective of their gender, race, sexual orientation, religion, age, disability status or caring responsibilities.

Our company

Academy Music Group (AMG) is the UK’s leading owner and operator of live music and entertainment venues with award-winning credentials. Several of our historic theatres are unique institutions of British music and culture and our vision is to inspire artists and audiences by hosting unforgettable live performances.

AMG is part of Live Nation Entertainment which is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, LN Media and Artist Nation Management.