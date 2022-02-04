Key Performance Indicators:

Venue reputation

Staff retention

Performance versus forecasting

Clarity & consistency of communication

Success in mentorship & menteeship

Role profile

The Assistant General Manager is a technical expert in the operation of Goods Way and is responsible for the day-to-day success of the venue. Working on the front line alongside the GM, you will i) recruit, develop and lead the site team, ii) oversee the delivery of a diverse programme of events and hospitality offerings, iii) be responsible for all aspects of health, safety and security, and iv) assist in the overall execution of the business plan.

As an integral member of the Goods Way team, you will be held to the highest professional and ethical standards. The Assistant General Manager is a collaborative forward thinker, communicator, and leader who is focused on driving sales, labour productivity, cost control and effective purchasing, while delivering best in class customer experience and continuing to learn and develop into their own role each day. You will work closely with colleagues across the UK Team to promote the adoption of best practices, share knowledge, drive efficiency, be a mentor and mentee.

Accountabilities

Protect and enhance the reputation of the venue as a best-in-class destination for culture, entertainment and hospitality.

Assist in recruiting, developing and leading the site team, setting objectives and identifying growth potential in order to ensure high levels of employee engagement and retention.

Develop, review and implement staffing strategies to ensure adequate resourcing in line with customer experience and labour productivity targets.

Develop expertise in all technical aspects of the site operational systems and processes, including EPOS and inventory management, reservation and booking systems, event planning, advancing & execution and function of all building plant, mechanical & electrical systems.

Drive sales and control costs in order to deliver revenue and profitability targets.

Collaborate with the programming and production departments to ensure the effective planning and execution of the events calendar.

Assist in responsibility for compliance with all relevant internal and external policy and legislation, including Financial Control, Diversity & Inclusivity, Health & Safety and Premises Licensing.

Assist in overseeing third party contracts and service level agreements, including facilities maintenance, security, cleaning and waste management to ensure the venue is kept to the highest standard.

Experience & Attributes

You must be a self-motivated, charismatic leader with minimum 3 years’ relevant management experience, gained either as Assistant General Manager, Duty Manager, F&B Manager or Bars Manager in a multi-faceted environment including live music, night club, restaurant service and cocktails.

Experience managing venues larger than 400 guests and teams larger than 30 staff.

You must demonstrate an understanding of fundamental venue P&L practices, with an ability to present data when necessary.

You should be comfortable and have experience using a variety of digital applications to manage business processes.

Demonstrate exceptional interpersonal skills and an ability to coach and mentor at every level.

Qualifications

You must be a Personal License Holder

The above list is not an exhaustive list of duties, and you will be expected to perform various tasks to meet the needs and objectives of the business.

Equal Employment Opportunity

Venue Group strongly supports equal employment opportunity for all applications regardless of race, colour, religion, sex, gender identify, pregnancy, national origin, ancestry, citizenship, age, marital status, physical disability, mental disability, medical condition, sexual orientation, genetic information or identify or expression, veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by state or federal law.