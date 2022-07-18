Assistant Manager

Description



Music managers wear an incredible number of hats. One day you’re acting as the label, uploading songs and running release campaigns, the next you’re the team leader, coordinating between PR and radio to make sure they’re working together to get results…

Other days, you’re the artist’s counsellor or life coach, helping them through a tough time, or motivating them to be the best they can be. Then you’re creating and running ads on Facebook / Instagram / TikTok to get streams, sell tickets or make the magic happen.

The Role:

The role will initially involve assisting team members with a whole range of campaigns and clients, from singer-songwriters to DJs and electronic artists. In time you will quickly learn to lead these campaigns and also manage other members of the team.

The day-to-day role will involve marketing, administrative and strategy-oriented tasks, working across multiple areas of the business. Tasks and research will be carried out under the team’s guidance and supervision, and you’ll directly benefit from exposure to the work that a music manager conducts for his artists/clients.

Whether handling and developing social media marketing strategies, creating content and assets for artists and live events or executing brand partnership campaigns, you’ll gain the skills required to work proficiently with artists, as part of a team and also with external companies and stakeholders.

This is an incredibly exciting and fast-paced opportunity to develop your career and find your particular niche and interests within the music industry.

Required character traits (please demonstrate evidence of these in your application):

Consistent (sticks to deadlines)

Good at planning and highly organised

A willingness to learn new skills

Not afraid to try and fail

Good at communicating with clients

Both creative AND analytical - YES, it’s possible!



Required Skills (basic level is fine… you’ll learn on the job):

Developing image and video assets, writing copy/descriptions

Photoshop

Video editing

Marketing (running ads on Facebook + Instagram + TikTok)



Prior experience (these are nice to have and NOT required, you’ll learn on the job)