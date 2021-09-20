Assistant Production Manager

We’re looking for someone to join the production team at Indigo at The O2 as their Assistant Production Manager.

You will supervise and coordinate the event contracted production companies, staging,

seating and labour provision for Indigo at The O2 and provide Technical Management show cover as scheduled.

You’ll oversee the event technical installations and assist with the operation of the sound, lighting, Video and labour contractors at Indigo at The O2.

Whilst assisting the Production Manager in all aspects of venue up-keep and Health & Safety in conjunction with site H&S and building services teams.

We’re looking for someone who has previous experience in a similar role, who has knowledge of the music touring business and the main players within that.

You’ll have a solid understanding and operational experience of vision mixers, audio mixers,

remote cameras (including camera racking and framing), lighting and video walls and of IP Infrastructure and its use within live events.

You’ll be highly organised, with the ability to manage your time effectively and flexible in your approach to work. Due to the nature of this role, it will include working late night shifts and weekends.

With experience of supervising and working with contingent labour you’ll be skilled in at least one but have an understanding of Sound, Lighting, Video & Stage equipment within live events and the capabilities/restrictions of such equipment.

We’re looking for someone who is ambitious with a positive working attitude, a team player who has a commitment to delivering the best and most professional product possible.

We’ll give you all the training you need regarding our systems as well as a thorough induction on how we work at Indigo at The O2, so you will be set up for success.

Where: You‘ll be based at the venue which is inside The O2, London SE10 0DX.

When: We’re looking to hold interviews in October 2021 and looking for someone to join us as soon as possible.

So why apply?

AEG is an inclusive organisation where we value everybody’s contribution. We empower and trust our people to do the right thing. We go the extra mile, for our customers and each other, every time. We are always open to new ideas and respect all opinions. We support and bring out the best in each other. We really value our people and inspire them to be the best in class, always!

You can find out about our Vision and Values here: https://careers.aegeurope.com/our-values

To find out about our benefits visit: https://careers.aegeurope.com/life-at-aeg

Our commitment to inclusion

We are committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive workforce. We believe in equality of opportunity for all and our approach to recruitment and selection is fair, open and based purely on merit. Applications from individuals are encouraged regardless of age, disability, sex, gender reassignment, sexual orientation, pregnancy and maternity, race, religion or belief and marriage and civil partnerships. If you require reasonable adjustments in any recruitment process with us, please make us aware.