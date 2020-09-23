Assistant Sales Representative

Unearthed Sounds Ltd is a leading force in the underground electronic music landscape, we are now looking to expand the team and are looking for someone to aid and develop the physical distribution department.

Main roles:

Promoting our catalogue to a diverse range of domestic and international record shops.

Work within deadlines to ensure pre ordered stock arrives in time for set release dates.

Managing stock through use of our inventory system.

Processing wholesale orders to our shop distribution customer base.

Offer a high standard of customer service.

Keeping an up to date and broad knowledge of our inventory and products relevant to our industry.

Managing credit control of our wholesale accounts.

Operate effectively in a multifaceted team environment.

We are looking for applicants who:

Are able to manage their time effectively and efficiently.

Possess excellent communication skills, both via email and phone.

A customer-focused approach and the ability to develop and maintain excellent relationships with customers and suppliers.

Are motivated to succeed, and are keen to develop their role within the company.

Proactive and collaborative.

Ability to work independently and use your own initiative.

Are adaptable, and are experienced in working in a fast paced and often changing environment.

Share our commitment to providing the best possible service to our customers.

Able to analyse and manipulate large volumes of data.

Proven experience and knowledge of Microsoft Office (particularly Excel) and Google Suite.

A willingness and capability to learn new software and processes as the business develops.

The ability to work with and learn digital systems.

Appreciation of the physical music landscape.

A keen interest in electronic music, experience in customer service and/or inventory management, are preferred but not essential.

Start Date: ASAP

Please include a covering letter and CV.



Closing Date 15th October 2020