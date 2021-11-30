Your site will load in 16 seconds
Assistant to Live Music Agent




Position:
Assistant to Live Music Agent
Employer:
X-ray Touring
Category:
Music
Location:
UK - London
Salary:
Competitive
Date Posted:
Dec 10th 2021
This is a fantastic opportunity for an exceptionally organised administrative assistant with previous office experience in the creative industries. The ideal candidate will be flexible, self-motivated, impeccable attention to detail, the ability to prioritise and remain calm under pressure.

Duties:

  • Liaising with artists, managers, promoters, business managers, accountants, tour and production management on all aspects of show/tour administration.
  • Creating artist contracts working closely with Artists accountants and dealing with promoters on tax issues and required paper work 
  • Creating and updating full artist touring schedules as necessary
  • Creating Commission invoices / deposit & settlement chasing
  • Agent diary management
  • Artist asset management
  • Answering phones, passing on messages, screening incoming calls
  • Dealing with day-to-day email enquires
  • Venue availability chasing
  • Tour announcement & on sale coordination
  • Compiling and sending out weekly / bi-weekly ticket figures
  • Creating Certificates of Sponsorship and assisting with work permits as necessary
  • General ad hoc duties including filing

 Skills / Attributes Required:

  • Meticulous organisational skills
  • Strong proven IT skills (PC) must be highly proficient in Microsoft Outlook, Word and Excel, with a knowledge of cloud services such as Dropbox and Hightail
  • Absolute discretion – handling sensitive data and dealing with global level clients on a daily basis
  • Proven experience of using own initiative and as part of a team in a pressured environment
  • Polite and confident phone manner
  • Patient, positive with a “can do” attitude 

Hours:

Hours are 10am to 6pm Monday to Friday. You may be required to work extended hours to meet the needs of the business.

