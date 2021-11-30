Assistant to Live Music Agent

This is a fantastic opportunity for an exceptionally organised administrative assistant with previous office experience in the creative industries. The ideal candidate will be flexible, self-motivated, impeccable attention to detail, the ability to prioritise and remain calm under pressure.
Duties:
- Liaising with artists, managers, promoters, business managers, accountants, tour and production management on all aspects of show/tour administration.
- Creating artist contracts working closely with Artists accountants and dealing with promoters on tax issues and required paper work
- Creating and updating full artist touring schedules as necessary
- Creating Commission invoices / deposit & settlement chasing
- Agent diary management
- Artist asset management
- Answering phones, passing on messages, screening incoming calls
- Dealing with day-to-day email enquires
- Venue availability chasing
- Tour announcement & on sale coordination
- Compiling and sending out weekly / bi-weekly ticket figures
- Creating Certificates of Sponsorship and assisting with work permits as necessary
- General ad hoc duties including filing
Skills / Attributes Required:
- Meticulous organisational skills
- Strong proven IT skills (PC) must be highly proficient in Microsoft Outlook, Word and Excel, with a knowledge of cloud services such as Dropbox and Hightail
- Absolute discretion – handling sensitive data and dealing with global level clients on a daily basis
- Proven experience of using own initiative and as part of a team in a pressured environment
- Polite and confident phone manner
- Patient, positive with a “can do” attitude
Hours:
Hours are 10am to 6pm Monday to Friday. You may be required to work extended hours to meet the needs of the business.