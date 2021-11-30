Assistant to Live Music Agent

This is a fantastic opportunity for an exceptionally organised administrative assistant with previous office experience in the creative industries. The ideal candidate will be flexible, self-motivated, impeccable attention to detail, the ability to prioritise and remain calm under pressure.

Duties:

Liaising with artists, managers, promoters, business managers, accountants, tour and production management on all aspects of show/tour administration.

Creating artist contracts working closely with Artists accountants and dealing with promoters on tax issues and required paper work

Creating and updating full artist touring schedules as necessary

Creating Commission invoices / deposit & settlement chasing

Agent diary management

Artist asset management

Answering phones, passing on messages, screening incoming calls

Dealing with day-to-day email enquires

Venue availability chasing

Tour announcement & on sale coordination

Compiling and sending out weekly / bi-weekly ticket figures

Creating Certificates of Sponsorship and assisting with work permits as necessary

General ad hoc duties including filing

Skills / Attributes Required:

Meticulous organisational skills

Strong proven IT skills (PC) must be highly proficient in Microsoft Outlook, Word and Excel, with a knowledge of cloud services such as Dropbox and Hightail

Absolute discretion – handling sensitive data and dealing with global level clients on a daily basis

Proven experience of using own initiative and as part of a team in a pressured environment

Polite and confident phone manner

Patient, positive with a “can do” attitude

Hours:

Hours are 10am to 6pm Monday to Friday. You may be required to work extended hours to meet the needs of the business.