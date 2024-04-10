Assistant to Music Agent, Music Department

UTA is seeking an Assistant to support a Music Agent in our London office. The Assistant will have previous experience assisting high-level booking agents, working with artists, record labels, talent managers, tour managers, publicists and concert promoters as part of day-to-day administrative work.



You will be responsible for liaising with business affairs, accounting, and other internal departments. You will support an agent in the Music department of UTA London and responsibilities include show contracting, procuring ticket sales counts for contracted shows, liaising with client managers regarding certain show offers and/or contract for shows, maintaining artists’ show diaries, procuring final settlements for shows played.



What You’ll Do:



Your responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Keeping booking system updated at all times

Scheduling meetings for agent, keeping on top of booking schedules and diaries

Proactively resolving enquiries, or escalating as appropriate

Contracting shows accurately, quickly and efficiently

Checking and comparing costings, collating for management

Helping client management to understand gross walk out on a tour / explaining info / taxes and other deductions

Marketing - handling artwork, collating and explaining marketing plans and summaries, managing assets and PR, and keeping up to date files

Announcement schedules – collating announcement dates for headline shows and festivals, providing ticket links and age restrictions

Checking ticket figures and sending to management

Maintaining promoter and business contact details, sending out terms of business to new promoters and clients

Keep client info up to date including release dates, label, management and account info

Festival and headline show guest lists, helping management/contacts with requests

Collecting support suggestions from agents and presenting to management

Working with artist accounting teams on ensuring they are taxed appropriately

Keeping account of all money in for shows and chasing deposits/payments when needed

Requesting and managing invoices from management / accounts team

Chasing and checking settlements and payments, approving statements for final settlement with the artist

Assisting management with immigration needs, such as filing for immigration forms, assigning sponsorship certificates for artists travelling to the UK, and maintaining current passport copies and touring parties

Keeping up to date riders and touring info, and liaising with Tour Mangers to help smooth advance

Attending shows as required, developing business relationships.

What You’ll Need:

Previous experience assisting an Agent ideally within the Music department of a talent agency

General understanding of current music industry and the nature of a talent agency

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Excellent organizational skills

Discretion at all times, particularly when dealing with sensitive client matters

Ability to prioritize a busy workload

Ability to develop business relationships

Previous experience in a related field is desirable

What You’ll Get:

A competitive salary

A benefits package to support your wellbeing, including private medical insurance and gym membership

The unique and exciting opportunity to work at one of the leading global entertainment companies

The opportunity to work in an inclusive and diverse company culture

About UTA



UTA unites ideas, opportunities and talent. The company represents some of the world's most iconic, barrier-breaking artists, creators and changemakers — from actors, athletes and musicians to writers, gamers and digital influencers. One of the most influential companies in global entertainment, UTA's business spans talent representation, content production, as well as strategic advisory and marketing work with some of the world's biggest brands. Affiliated companies include Digital Brand Architects,



KLUTCH Sports Group, Curtis Brown Group, and MediaLink. UTA is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Nashville, New York and London.



For more information: https://www.unitedtalent.com/about/



Many of our colleagues spend their careers here. It’s one of the reasons UTA is considered to be among the entertainment industry’s best places to work.

At UTA, the belief in the client relationship is paramount – marked by respect, a sense of stewardship, and a commitment to an artist’s entire creative life. Our commitment to every employee is the same. UTA seeks the innovators, the entrepreneurs. The talented, the creative, the thoughtful. And, the passionate, who share our love for the work all of us are privileged to do.



We encourage applications from all people with relevant experience and skills and are determined to ensure that no person receives less favourable treatment because of age, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital status, nationality race, ethnicity, religion or belief, disability, or caring responsibilities. If you require us to make any adjustments throughout the interview process to meet your needs, please let us know.