Assistant to Music Crossover Agent

UTA's Music Crossover department is seeking an Agent Assistant to join their London office.



Music Crossover sits in the unique & distinct intersection of Film, TV & Music. The group works across the well-known UTA Music Roster and helps connect clients with opportunities, including original Music for Film/TV (soundtracks, songwriting, musicals etc.), acting opportunities for artists, and being the touch-point for premium music driven content (docs, scripted shows, musicals, etc.)



Additionally, the music crossover group represents award-winning producers, supervisors, songwriters & composers, who sits at the cross section of Film & Music.



The ideal candidate will have the ability to proactively function under tight deadlines in a fast -paced working environment and experience managing daily schedules/calendars, as well as preparing for meetings. They’ll have precise, detailed-oriented organizational skills, as well as excellent communication and writing abilities. Good knowledge of the music industry and the entertainment industry as a whole would also be beneficial.



What You’ll Do

Manage phone, calendar, and research for meetings; schedule virtual meetings and calls, internally and externally

Maintaining spreadsheets, and drafting correspondences

Strong task management skills, used to proactively build processes that benefit the business

Liaise with internal staff at all levels and external clients & partners

Expense reports - prepare monthly reports for review & submit to accounting for approval

Prepare press kits and materials

Track and review contracts, client calendars and payments through a series of detailed grids

What You Need

1+ years’ experience within a similar role

Experience within the entertainment and/or music industry would be beneficial

Highly professional with excellent judgment

Strong ability to liaise with clients, senior-level executives, and colleagues

Can-do, positive attitude and willing to “go the extra mile”

Capable of managing several projects simultaneously

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, highly intense client service work environment

Highly proficient technical skills with Microsoft Office suite (Excel, Word, PowerPoint)

Familiarity with video conferencing systems (Zoom, Slack, Concur, and Workday)

Team player

Knowledge and curiosity for key players throughout the entertainment industry

Understanding of UTA's Client Roster

What You’ll Get

The unique and exciting opportunity to work at one of the leading global entertainment companies

Access to the tools, leadership and resources you’ll need to create and drive a center of excellence

The opportunity to do the best work of your career

Opportunity to work at the cross-section of Music & Film

Competitive benefits and programs to support your well-being

About UTA



UTA is one of the world's leading talent and entertainment companies. We help the world’s most inspiring people make the world a more inspiring place. Many of our colleagues spend their careers here. It’s one of the reasons UTA is considered among the entertainment industry’s best places to work.



At UTA, the belief in the client relationship is paramount and marked by respect, a sense of stewardship, and a commitment to an artist’s entire creative life. Our commitment to every employee is the same. UTA seeks the innovators, the entrepreneurs, the talented, the creative, the thoughtful and, the passionate, who share our love for the work all of us are privileged to do.



For more information: www.unitedtalent.com/about/



UTA and its Affiliated Companies are Equal Employment Opportunity employers and welcome all job seekers including individuals with disabilities and veterans with disabilities.