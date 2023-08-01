Assistant to the CEO/ Events Coordinator

The award-winning ISM is the dynamic, change making professional membership body for musicians. With a current membership of over 11,000, the ISM is known for its campaigning work as well as services to musicians ranging from legal support and representation to counselling and professional development.

The ISM is now looking for an Assistant to the CEO who will also coordinate and deliver events for the ISM. You will be comfortable managing a busy diary and able to manage competing timelines and shifting priorities. You will have excellent written and oral skills and able to write all kinds of communications with high levels of accuracy. You will have had some experience of putting on small scale events and have great attention to detail and strong admin skills. You will enjoy working in a fast-paced office with a focus on delivery and making a real difference to the lives of musicians.

You will be joining a professional staff team who are based in Bayswater, London. At the present time we are working to a hybrid model, working at least three days a week in the office.

For a full job description for this role please visit https://www.ism.org/about/vacancies

To apply please send a full CV and covering letter saying why you are right the person for the job to membership@ism.org

Closing date is Friday 8 September at 5.30. Interviews will take place face to face and applications generated by Ai will not be considered.