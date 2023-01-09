Assistant Tour Accountant, VIP Nation

Job Summary:

Company: Live Nation

Department: VIP Nation (International Touring)

Location: Farringdon, London / Hybrid

Reports to: Tour Accountant

Contract details: Full-time permanent role (10am – 6pm. Some antisocial hours/evening work throughout the year. Evening and weekend work may be required during busy periods)

Role Description

VIP Nation (International) provides VIP package solutions to UK tours, festivals and special events. The VIP Nation team works alongside the event organisers to develop VIP concepts and products to enhance the fan experience and generate revenue for the artist, festival or rightsholder.

This new role will be assisting the Tour Accountant within the international Finance function, as well as eventually having ownership across the smaller tours. You will need to possess exceptional numerical skills, be detailed orientated and have a methodical and meticulous approach to your work.

Strong interpersonal skills are required, as the role will work closely with cross functional departments including marketing / ticketing / production and show reps as well as wider LN Finance department throughout the show settlement, budget and forecasting stage.

Who you are

Competencies / Skills / Knowledge / Experience

We're ideally looking for someone with experience working as part of a finance team within the entertainment industry.

Knowledge of and accounting for FEU would be very advantageous. This will also Include Non-resident withholding taxes – liaising with tour accounting staff, local promoters, and artist representatives to meet withholding tax requirements in all jurisdictions on European shows.

Experience in the entertainment industry, concert promotions, show settlements, event management or music venue management or financial experience within the creative sector.

Enthusiasm for music highly desirable.

Excellent numerical skills with exceptional attention to detail and proficiency in using Excel at intermediate or above level.

Ability to multitask and handle multiple projects concurrently.

Meticulous, strong organisational skills and a proven ability to prioritise, manage task and work under pressure.

Good understanding of accountancy practices and experience handling multi-currencies.

Experience using Oracle desirable.

Behaviours

Calm under pressure and someone who thrives in an environment with constantly changing priorities

Strong interpersonal skills, with the ability to work effectively with internal and external stakeholders

Positive, proactive and solution focused, demonstrating initiative, drive and commitment to achieve objectives

Commitment and willingness to learn

Ability to work independently with a high level of personal responsibility and initiative

Combines analytical thought with creativity to excel at problem-solving

What the role includes

Prepare full financial reports for VIP International for International tours on a monthly basis.

Assisting with tour settlements and settling tours with the Tour Accountant.

Ensure the accuracy of tour reporting In all aspects Including providing appropriate support for tour settlements such as dealing with ticket revenue and tour costs.

Assisting with preparation of final reconciliation of GL to settlements post tours against relevant projects.

Working with event admin on tour floats, ensuring funds are monitored, tracked and cash banked Is recorded. Inputting expenses Into relevant tour settlements and submitting final floats ensuring coding Is accurate.

Downloading revenue audits from Ticketmaster and obtaining all revenue reports for UK shows.

Assist in processing and reconciling invoices with Purchase Ledger checking Invoices are coded correctly, match POs and are entered Into settlement.

Prepare monthly event financial forecasts for VIP Nation International using current sales.

Raise VIP International Accounts Receivable & show settlement invoices undertaking credit control and handle associated queries.

Assisting with reconciling invoices against purchases orders raised, investigating any differences and approving payments of show Invoices via In house system.

Equal Opportunities

We are passionate and committed to our people and go beyond the rhetoric of diversity and inclusion. You will be working in an inclusive environment and be encouraged to bring your whole self to work. We will do all that we can to help you successfully balance your work and homelife. As a growing business we will encourage you to develop your professional and personal aspirations, enjoy new experiences, and learn from the talented people you will be working with. It's talent that matters to us and we encourage applications from people irrespective of their gender, race, sexual orientation, religion, age, disability status or caring responsibilities.

The Company

Live Nation Entertainment is the world’s leading live entertainment company, comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. Ticketmaster is the global leader in event ticketing with over 500 million tickets sold annually and more than 12,000 clients worldwide. Live Nation Concerts is the largest provider of live entertainment in the world promoting more than 40,000 shows and 100+ festivals annually for nearly 4,000 artists in over 40 countries. These businesses allow Live Nation Media & Sponsorship to create strategic music marketing programs that connect over 1,000 brands with the 98 million fans that attend Live Nation Entertainment events each year. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com