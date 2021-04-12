Associate Director: Business Analysis & Digital Transformation

Reporting to: Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer Basis: Initial fixed term contract of 12 months with possibility of extension About us

Innovation, expertise and responsiveness have been the hallmarks of HarrisonParrott ever since its foundation in 1969 when Jasper Parrott and Terry Harrison pioneered a new approach to artist and project management. Today, that restless and challenging spirit is as strong as ever, shared by a three generation team including may of the most experienced and respected managers in the business

We have more than 75 employees with over 11 different mother tongues including Japanese, Mandarin, Cantonese and Russian. With offices in London, Munich and Paris. Our vocal department with its fine roster of over 60 singers is highly regarded and active throughout the world. While our main focus is classical music and the international management of performing artists, we also like to work in arts disciplines, including ballet, opera and theatre and our Polyarts brand manages artists from a wider range of musical genres.

We seek people who will share our pro-active ambitions and energies and who are excited about playing a role in the future of the arts on a global scale. Relationship with others

Experience in the arts is not a pre-requisite but a genuine interest and enthusiasm for the area is preferred – particularly how the use of technology can liberate and enable creativity and innovation.

There will be a need to work closely with staff across all offices (London, Munich, Paris and remote staff who work across the world) and particularly with IT contact person in outsourced IT partner and senior managers to ensure that all the considerations of the digital transformation are consulted on and implemented effectively.

In addition, you will need to have positive relations with the Operations Manager. Manage relationships with external providers and software developers.

Job purpose

Leading on an organisational digital transformation and business information management programme, globally. The primary driver of success in this role is the ability to bring non-digital natives and creative people into the conversation, understand the business and their needs and lead them into successful change and adoption of new technology and ways of understanding business information. This is the most vital skill required – you can be the most amazing technical person but if you cannot communicate with non-technology specialists then this role is not for you.

Technical Project Management to lead on the design, development & rollout of technological solutions that support a global working model operating within cloud infrastructure:

- capitalising on business use of, and benefits of, existing Microsoft 365 products;

- Ensuring successful migration to SharePoint (as an information management platform) and development of the business’s knowledge and full use of the Microsoft 365 platform;

- E2E product and project management and hands-on implementation of a new financial accounting system, its integration with the company’s cloud-based booking/diary management system and with purpose-built solutions for timesheets and expenses.

- Further development and maintenance of company’s booking/diary management system (which was launched in February 2021) according to roadmap and user needs.

As a passionate and driven Business Analyst you will work directly with key stakeholders across the business to understand existing and future business requirements. You will review systems and processes to help define how changes to IT services can be successfully and consistently delivered to add value to the organisation with a particular focus on using digital transformation and available data to drive business information reporting and efficiency.

Work with outsourced IT partner (who has key responsibility) to ensure appropriate IT infrastructure is acquired and deployed to provide IT services globally, reflecting the challenges with different locations by leading and delivering digital transformation projects, tools and solutions.

Develop automation solutions for manual systems to improve efficiency and ability to operate in geographical scattered operational and management teams.

Develop strategies to encourage users to use new technologies for streamlined, shared and efficient way of working.

You will have overall accountability for the successful delivery of all digital transformation roadmap work streams and ensuring they are understood at an operational level within the organisation, whilst monitoring performance and improvement opportunities.

You will be involved with the full project life cycle from inception through to completion and will gather requirements, analyse and produce detailed process maps, and deliver functional and non-functional specifications. You will assist in the successful embedding of change within the organisation whilst encouraging and promoting best practice across the business.

Key accountabilities and key tasks

Ensure successful planning and deployment of cloud-based programmes and cloud-based solutions as per change programme

Control ICT project schedules to ensure that infrastructure improvement plans are completed on time and on-budget, according to the project plan.

Work with COO and CFO to continue to implement organisational digital transformation strategy to ensure there is an organisational understanding of digital development with clear objectives and timelines and use expertise to refine strategy

Work with Operations Manager to support on ICT policies and ensure they are developed, maintained and implemented to ensure organisational compliance

Support international offices to develop practical solutions around technical issues; reflecting that they have primary responsibility for their own systems, licensing, backup and security whilst ensuring organisational legal compliance is maintained.

Ensure that users are able to adapt to new technology and optimal use of software to improve efficiency and effectiveness through the managing of training and practical support

Exceed stakeholder expectations through the application of stakeholder and change management disciplines.

Display advanced planning & organisation skills in a technical environment.

Maintain an up-to-date working knowledge on relevant ICT developments and providing strategic direction, recommendations and guidance

Work with IT partner and Operations Manager to ensure the cost-effective purchasing of IT hardware, software and support services

Ensure that global solutions developed remain cost effective

Identify funding opportunities for ICT development and support in the development of funding applications

Should possess strong knowledge on Microsoft 365, particularly in relation to using knowledge to maximise automation potential through Microsoft products or integrations and roll out.

Previous hands-on Technical Project Management and Business Analysis experience within a complex environment.

Strong knowledge of infrastructure technologies such as MS Azure as Infrastructure as a Service

A strong ability to influence business stakeholders.

Capable of effective resource management (incl. prioritising)

It is essential that you are able to communicate ideas clearly and persuasively, and can present compelling arguments both written and oral

You will have experience in building good relationships at all levels across stakeholder groups and partner organisations to enable the smooth delivery of business change

You will be able to work effectively in cross-functional teams including with business and technical stakeholders

Skills:

Should possess strong knowledge on Microsoft 365, particularly in relation to using knowledge to maximise automation potential through Microsoft products or integrations and roll out.

Previous hands-on Technical Project Management and Business Analysis experience within a complex environment.

Strong knowledge of infrastructure technologies such as MS Azure as Infrastructure as a Service

A strong ability to influence business stakeholders.

Capable of effective resource management (incl. prioritising)

It is essential that you are able to communicate ideas clearly and persuasively, and can present compelling arguments both written and oral

You will have experience in building good relationships at all levels across stakeholder groups and partner organisations to enable the smooth delivery of business change

You will be able to work effectively in cross-functional teams including with business and technical stakeholders

Benefits

25 days of paid holiday per year in addition to statutory bank and public holidays. 5 of these days are to be taken during the office closure period in December.

Company Pension Scheme.

Life assurance: 3 x annual salary.

Annual ticket allowance for HarrisonParrott artist events.

Additional Information

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity. We welcome applicants from all backgrounds.

To apply please send emails to hr@harrisonparrott.co.uk.