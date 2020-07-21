Fantastic opportunity for a digital creative marketeer to create engaging marketing and social media content at a reputable London based new music company.

Bringing an excellent technological knowledge in eCRM, website and social media management, the successful Audience Development Coordinator will increase audience engagement and growth strategies for a range of new music projects and marketing initiatives to promote artists, events and overall brand development.

Key Responsibilities:

Curate and create great content across website and social media platforms that relevant communities want to share and engage with

Lead on development and maintenance of content for the website and all related social networks

Develop and position online presence as 'one stop shop' for entry to the UK music industry and a showcasing platform for talent

Be a brand representative; ensure branding is prominent and consistent, participate in social media discussion and attend relevant music industry events

Develop and deliver content calendar, analytics and reporting

This varied Audience Development Coordinator position will suit an enthusiastic, results driven, team player, passionate about promoting new music and youth culture. Knowledge of key trends in web content and community management within the music industry is essential.

We welcome applicants with previous agency or in-house social media and digital content management experience gained within a creative arts or music environment.