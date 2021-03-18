We have an exciting opportunity for an Audience Development Manager to join our Catalogue Digital Marketing team.

BMG Catalogue is the fastest-growing catalogue department of any record company in the UK. With a team comprising 45 people, this is a fast-paced department with a wide remit. Our Catalogue Department markets many of the most renowned catalogues in music history from labels such as Mute, Sanctuary, Pye, Immediate, Trojan, Strictly Rhythm, Salsoul, Echo, Bronze, Noise and PWL and with artists including Black Sabbath, Nick Cave, Kylie Minogue, The Kinks, Desmond Dekker, Motörhead, Madness and Fatboy Slim to name but a few.

We’re looking for someone who is always up to date on the latest digital trends, a creative idea’s person who is eager to get stuck in and drive projects from inception to completion.

Your Mission at BMG.

You will be responsible for building, managing and cultivating audiences on behalf of our labels and artists. Communicating stories and creative endeavours in meaningful and effective ways across various online platforms, using up-to-date social media strategies and engaging content.

Your Responsibilities.

Demonstrate an in-depth and insightful understanding of the current social media and digital landscape.

Create innovative channel management guides, strategies and social communication plans that advise and highlight what type of creative performs best on which platforms.

Use a highly creative, forward-thinking approach to your planning, identifying any emerging content, tech or socials trends that should be included to ensure campaigns stay relevant.

Build relationships with social media individuals, accounts as well as artists and their management.

Determine and apply correct voice, content and branding for each artist.

Support and understand an artist’s creative vision in order to communicate it correctly across their online channels.

Create social media and digital marketing assets using Adobe creative Suits (Photoshop, after Effects, Illustrator etc).

Providing frequent and relevant reporting on all aspects including social media statistics, advertising performance and other analytics to colleagues, artist managers and campaign partners.

Working on day-to-day digital operations, including smart linking, channel uploads, content management, etc.

Work closely alongside Digital Marketing team members to help build and advise on marketing campaigns.

Co-ordinate and advise other members of the wider team on best practise.

Oversee intern staff when applicable.

Your Profile.

Previous Social Channel Management experience.

Able to demonstrate an in-depth and insightful understanding of the current social media and digital landscape.

Able to brainstorm and develop content, story-telling and marketing ideas through to execution.

Experience in leading and managing SEO/SEM, marketing database, email, social media and/or display advertising campaigns (Google Display network, YouTube pre-roll, FaceBook Business Manager, Amazon AMS etc..).

Proficient in Adobe creative suite (specifically in Photoshop, Premiere Pro, After Effects, Illustrator and more).

Knowledge of WordPress CMS.

Working knowledge of HTML, CSS and JavaScript development and constraints.

Strong interest in music and media.

It's a plus if you also have music industry experience - either Frontline or Catalogue and an Interest in film, fashion and photography.

Now, what's in it for you?

25 days annual leave plus 3 days between Christmas & New Year

Subsidised gym membership

Private Health Insurance

Competitive pension scheme

Annual gig allowance

Artist showcases

Cycle to work scheme

Season Ticket Loan

Access to our Employee Assistance Programme

Subscription to Headspace

Give As You Earn Scheme

Excellent development opportunities

A fun and sociable office environment (Currently virtual!)

Flexible working opportunities



About BMG

Founded in 2008, BMG is already the world’s fourth biggest music publisher and the first new global player in the recordings business in decades. BMG’s pitch is unique – a relentless focus on fairness and transparency and service to its artist and songwriter clients.

BMG’s 19 offices across 12 core music markets now represent over 3m songs and recordings, and thousands of artists and songwriters attracted by its fresh approach which now includes production music, film and books as well as music publishing and recordings.

BMG is owned by international media, services and education company Bertelsmann, whose other content businesses include the broadcaster RTL Group, the trade book publisher Penguin Random House and the magazine publisher Gruner + Jahr. With its multi-platform perspective, integrated technology platform and commitment to help artists maximize their income, BMG aims to be the best company in music to do business with.

At BMG we are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees.

All applicants to BMG will receive equal treatment regardless of age, disability, gender or gender identity, marital or civil partner status, pregnancy or maternity, race, colour, nationality, ethnic or national origin, religion or belief, sex or sexual orientation.

We want all applicants to perform to their full potential throughout the recruitment process. To ensure you are able to perform to your full potential, we are easily able to offer reasonable adjustments. If you require support with your application or would benefit from reasonable adjustments during the recruitment processes do not hesitate to reach out to us at career.uk@bmg.com.

We are happy to discuss the possibility of reduced hours, remote working, flexible start and finish times, or compressed hours. We can’t always accommodate every request, but we do promise not to judge you for asking.

It is really important to us that our staff are paid fairly and proportionately so as such we are proud to be an accredited London Living Wage employer.