Audience & Digital Marketing Manager

Everybody’s Management is an independent artist management company with a dynamic roster & a boutique record label. We develop partnerships that help realise the artists’ unique point of view, while providing creative support alongside strategic business understanding.

Location: Highbury Fields, very close to Highbury & Islington station and all the amenities of the local area. Restaurants, pubs, supermarkets, gym, cycle shops, etc.

Role: We’re seeking a highly organised, business and creatively-minded Audience and Digital Marketing manager required to work across an exciting roster of artists. We need a skilled approach to managing long-term social media strategy for Everybody’s artists coupled with an ambition to grow the company’s commercial opportunities within the digital space.

Duties:

Artist campaigns: online marketing strategy and content output

Live: on-sales, digital rollout, fan base oversight & strategy

Online: D2C & Audience development, Company & Artist Socials management and implementation

DSPs: relationship & partnership development

Industry data analysis & research with presentation of insights & recommendations

Asset creation & supervision

Detailed job description available on application

Required skills:

Solid previous music industry experience in the digital sphere

Excellent communication skills - confidence and ability to pro-actively network & grow relationships

A strong knowledge of and experience in using all relevant social media & DSP platforms

Ability to multi-task; managing multiple projects with various deadlines.

Editing skills: photo, video & text

Excellent time management & attention to detail

Job Requirements: Full time. Office hours are 10am – 6pm with a requirement to work some evenings and weekends, as well as some business travel. Currently hybrid working on set schedule – M/F are WFH & T/W/T are work-place based. Only those eligible to work in the UK or have a valid UK work permit / visa will be considered for this role.