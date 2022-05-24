Audience & Digital Marketing Manager

Your site will load in 16 seconds
Everybody’s Management is an independent artist management company with a dynamic roster & a boutique record label. We develop partnerships that help realise the artists’ unique point of view, while providing creative support alongside strategic business understanding.

Location: Highbury Fields, very close to Highbury & Islington station and all the amenities of the local area. Restaurants, pubs, supermarkets, gym, cycle shops, etc. 

Role: We’re seeking a highly organised, business and creatively-minded Audience and Digital Marketing manager required to work across an exciting roster of artists. We need a skilled approach to managing long-term social media strategy for Everybody’s artists coupled with an ambition to grow the company’s commercial opportunities within the digital space. 

 Duties:

  • Artist campaigns: online marketing strategy and content output
  • Live: on-sales, digital rollout, fan base oversight & strategy
  • Online: D2C & Audience development, Company & Artist Socials management and implementation
  • DSPs: relationship & partnership development
  • Industry data analysis & research with presentation of insights & recommendations
  • Asset creation & supervision

 Detailed job description available on application

Required skills:

  • Solid previous music industry experience in the digital sphere 
  • Excellent communication skills - confidence and ability to pro-actively network & grow relationships
  • A strong knowledge of and experience in using all relevant social media & DSP platforms
  • Ability to multi-task; managing multiple projects with various deadlines. 
  • Editing skills: photo, video & text
  • Excellent time management & attention to detail

Job Requirements: Full time. Office hours are 10am – 6pm with a requirement to work some evenings and weekends, as well as some business travel. Currently hybrid working on set schedule – M/F are WFH & T/W/T are work-place based. Only those eligible to work in the UK or have a valid UK work permit / visa will be considered for this role.

 

 
 
