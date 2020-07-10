Job Description:

With its broad and diverse roster of new stars and legendary artists, Warner Music Group is home to a collection of the best-known record labels in the music industry including Asylum, Atlantic, East West, Elektra, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Rhino, Roadrunner, Sire, Warner Records, Warner Classics and Warner/Chappell Music, one of the world's leading music publishers with a catalogue of more than one million copyrights worldwide.

For more than four decades, WMG has been an industry-leading force in providing a world-class array of services designed to help artists and labels grow their careers and their businesses. Artist & Label Services is the umbrella for WEA (Warner-Elektra-Atlantic) – the pioneering WEA distribution and marketing network – and Alternative Distribution Alliance (ADA) – the ground-breaking global distribution company for independent artists and labels.

Job Title: Audience Manager, Atlantic Records

A little bit about our team:

Atlantic Records UK is home to some of the most iconic UK artists from household names such as Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, Clean Bandit & Jess Glynne to young emerging artists such as Anne-Marie, Mahalia and Kojey Radical. You’d be joining the Audience team at Atlantic Records UK whose core responsibility is to grow, engage & monitor our artist’s audiences. We do this in a number of ways including creating, marketing & optimising content, developing and implementing fan acquisition strategies, and working with new digital platforms and startups.

Why this could be your next big break:

As an Audience Manager you would be working directly with artist’s & their teams to help shape, nurture & grow their audience on social & streaming platforms. It’s a multi-faceted role that requires you to think both like a fan, artist, creative and marketeer all at once. You’d be interpreting data to develop long term growth & content publishing strategies for those artists, that accelerate audience growth as well as support commercial and positioning goals.

Here you’ll get to:

Work directly with artists to help devise the tone & aesthetic of the artist’s social communication, maintaining consistency of voice across paid & organic posts.

Pull together robust growth plans that ensure we’re engaging and growing our most valuable audiences.

Analyse and interpret social & engagement data to help shape the artist’s content themes & pillars.

Creating content schedules that ensure we’re getting the right balance of content out there.

Oversee the full management of artists YouTube channel, including upload of videos, end cards, thumbnail optimisation, community posts etc.

Work with our creative & marketing team to generate ideas for social content & either briefing out or creating themselves.

Deliver content performance insight & platform best practices are fed back to marketing & artist’s team in a timely manner.

Briefing & project management of artists main site – as well as any campaign mini sites & apps.

Utlising campaign activations & new CRM tools (What’s App, Messenger) to grow our artists own data pools.

Working with our D2C team to effectively promote artist stores all year round to help grow revenue.

About you:

You have 1 year+ experience working with music artist’s or entertainment talent on managing their social & online brand.

You have proven experience in building creative social campaigns that drive engagement and discovery across multiple platforms.

You have strong organizational skills with the ability to manage multiple time sensitive tasks & prioritise effectively.

You have experience in using 1st party (e.g. Instagram insights) & 3rd party (e.g Crowdtangle) social data to track and analyse the performance of your campaigns.

You are a strategic & creative thinker who is able to comfortably switch between short, medium & long term planning.

Great communication skills with the ability to develop strong working relationships.

It would be music to our ears if you also had:

You have knowledge of & experience in promoting black music & it’s associated genres.

You have experience in feeding meme culture and seeding content out to help it spread online through different communities.

You have experience with either or all of the Adobe suite, Photoshop, Premiere Pro, After effects.

Why join us?

Here at Warner Music Group we’re all about our people. We are one global company made up exclusively of knowledgeable, passionate, and creative people.

It is the mission of every member of the WMG team around the world to create a nurturing environment for artists, songwriters, and the people behind the music - at every stage of their career. We strive to set WMG apart by embracing a philosophy of innovation – it’s part of our company's DNA.

Consider a career at WMG and be a part of one of the most influential forces in culture today.

