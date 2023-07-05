Audience Manager, Atlantic Records

At Warner Music Group, we’re a global collective of music makers and music lovers, tech innovators and inspired entrepreneurs, game-changing creatives and passionate team members. Here, we know that each talent makes our collective bolder and brighter. We are guided by four core principles that underpin everything we do across all our diverse businesses:

Music is Everything : Music is our passion, and we can never get enough. Tastes, trends, and tech will change, but great artists and songwriters will always be our driving force.

Global Growth, Local Expertise : Music is a global language. Through communication and collaboration, our success can come from anywhere and translate everywhere.

Innovation and Insight : Pushing the boundaries requires the best information and the boldest imagination. We use both to create the future.

Empowered by People: Like the artists we serve and the music they make, our differences make us stronger. This is a place where every talent can belong and build a career.

Job Title: Audience Manager

A little bit about our team:

Atlantic Records UK is home to some of the most iconic UK artists from household names such as Ed Sheeran, Anne-Marie, Charli XCX & Burna Boy to emerging names such as Nathan Dawe, Fred Again..and Maisie Peters. You’d be joining the Audience team, who work hand in hand with Marketing to construct our artist campaigns, driving amplification online, growing audiences and dialling in on communities forming around our artists. We do this in a number of ways including creating, marketing & optimising content, developing and implementing fan acquisition strategies, and working with new digital platforms and startups.

Your role:

As an Audience Manager, you will be working directly with artists & their teams to drive their digital strategy and know everything about their fanbase as it grows. The role is a key part of an artist’s SWAT team, ensuring that every moment of their journey is maximised online to the highest level. You will advocate for innovative release strategies, intricate storytelling via artist & 3rd party socials, and always consider ways to collect data to deploy the fanbase throughout a campaign.

Here you’ll get to:

You will work with the Head of Audience & Director of Digital to set and implement digital strategy for your assigned artist roster

You will work directly with the artists on your roster and their management teams to set social strategy and recruit appropriate resource around them (videographers, social agencies, freelancers etc) to help them win online

You will be plugged in to the data surrounding your artists and articulate in telling stories with the social data you’re reading back to the team. You will use data to intricately know the fan base of your artists and inform future campaign decisions

You will be community minded at every turn, considering data capture for direct-to-fan comms tools such as email CRM, SMS and various first party data touchpoints. You will know how to galvanise communities around our artists via social and where to stimulate that community, considering appropriate platforms such as Discord, Telegram, WhatsApp and more.

You will strategize harnessing the power of Influencers & Creators across your campaigns, utilising your network of agencies and talent to execute best in class short form campaigns across TikTok, Meta Reels, YouTube Shorts, Snap and emerging platforms

You will commission high quality social content for your roster, maintain a vast network of reliable 3rd parties to support this. You will inspire your artists to step out of their comfort zones with content to find a winning formula

You will pitch to Digital Partners (TikTok, Meta, Snap, etc) for support across their platforms for your roster and communicate wins back to the team

You will stay up to date with all of the latest tech trends, maintain a network of developers and technically minded individuals to execute forward thinking innovative campaigns

You will work with the marketing team & our media buyer to brief digital advertising campaigns, pulling together highly engaging creative and feeding back results

About you:

You love music, with a particular passion for dance and pop

You can demonstrate a vision for how artists can win online and speak passionately about the music you love

You know how to build creative social/digital campaigns that drive engagement, discovery and audience growth

You know how to work with creators, influencers and third party pages to drive viral moments/campaigns through culture & the zeitgeist, specifically within the dance & pop landscape

You are curious and constantly looking for new ways to do things, with a keen interest in developments within the tech landscape

You have strong organisational skills with the ability to manage multiple timesensitive tasks and prioritise effectively

You are analytical and have experience telling stories with data

You are strategic and articulate. You’re an ideas and solutions person and an effective communicator

You are technically minded

We’d love it if you also had:

The ability to create content, you’re good with a lens and have an eye for effective 9:16 content

Technical skills such as Photoshop, Premiere, Final Cut, HTML, Email Marketing Platforms, Wordpress etc

