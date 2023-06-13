WHO WE ARE

We design and deliver effective and disruptive content strategiesthat ripple across digital platforms and make our clients stand out from the competition. Our campaigns consistently create the right reactions and actions. We are the innovative force helping plant flags in the entertainment landscape.

Some of our incredible clients include; Sound City, an award winning festival and conference that has been running for over 15 years; Modern Sky UK, representing many successes including Jamie Webster, Leah Weller and Miles Kane; David Bowie World Fan Convention, the leading convention for Bowie fans worldwide and many, many more

JOB DESCRIPTION

Audience & Marketing Manager: Double Dutch

- Basic Details

Contract: Full time

Salary: Competitive

Responsibilities

Digital Marketing

Devise and implement the marketing strategies for Double Dutch clients

Manage marketing budgets for Double Dutch clients

Programme digital and out-of-home advertising for selected Double Dutch clients

Coordinate photography, videography, social media and press teams across events for selected Double Dutch clients, ensuring all elements are captured and immortalised

Lead on the operation of social media channels for selected Double Dutch clients

Create proficient copy for Double Dutch clients including social media copy, web articles, artist and event bios and Sound City Conference panel descriptions

Coordinate all external PR efforts to increase awareness and improve perception of Double Dutch clients

Manage all supporting digital resources for selected Double Dutch clients including Sound City’s Apply To Play system, festival and conference apps

Brief graphic design teams to create effective marketing materials and branding for Sound City events

Ensure key partner/sponsor marketing obligations are fulfilled

Oversee email marketing campaigns and manage audience databases for Double Dutch clients

Audience & Advertising

Create digital advertisements across social media platforms

Identify opportunities for audience growth and engagement through in-depth data analysis

Monitor key performance indicators (KPIs) such as website traffic, social media engagement, email open rates, and conversion rates

Analyse campaign results, audience demographics, and user behaviour to assess the effectiveness of marketing efforts

Prepare regular reports and presentations to communicate performance insights and recommendations too

Relevant Experience

2 Years Digital Marketing experience (Preferred)

2 Years Social Media Management experience (Preferred)

Competent use of editing software including Adobe and Premiere Pro

Competent experience using video content platforms including Tik Tok, YouTube Shorts and Instagram Reels

Strong knowledge of social media/digital advertising, SEO, and content marketing

Experience using CMS

THE DETAILS

Audience & Marketing Manager: Double Dutch post is a full time role on a permanent contract following 3 months probation. .

The role is office-based but Double Dutch operates a flexible approach to working, with home-working encouraged where possible and productive. We offer a supportive and nurturing working environment, with coaching and training where required. This is a wide-ranging full-time role: support will be given by the Managing Director and other relevant members of the Double Dutch team, e.g. marketing/communications, finance, HR

HOW TO APPLY

If you believe you could be Double Dutch’s Audience & Marketing Manager: please apply by sending:

Your CV

A short covering letter setting out your skills, knowledge and experience relevant to this role

An Equal Opportunities Monitoring Form HERE (LINK)

and send them to hr@soundcity.uk.com.

We want this process to be as accessible as possible, so we welcome video applications or voice notes to accompany your CV.

The Equal Opportunities Monitoring Form will be separated from your application immediately on receipt. This form is only used to ensure our recruitment process is reaching the widest possible audience.

Application deadline: 6pm, Friday 7th July 2023