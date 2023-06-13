WHO WE ARE
We design and deliver effective and disruptive content strategiesthat ripple across digital platforms and make our clients stand out from the competition. Our campaigns consistently create the right reactions and actions. We are the innovative force helping plant flags in the entertainment landscape.
Some of our incredible clients include; Sound City, an award winning festival and conference that has been running for over 15 years; Modern Sky UK, representing many successes including Jamie Webster, Leah Weller and Miles Kane; David Bowie World Fan Convention, the leading convention for Bowie fans worldwide and many, many more
JOB DESCRIPTION
Audience & Marketing Manager: Double Dutch
Basic Details
Job Title: Audience & Marketing Manager: Double Dutch
Contract: Full time
Salary: Competitive
Responsibilities
Digital Marketing
- Devise and implement the marketing strategies for Double Dutch clients
- Manage marketing budgets for Double Dutch clients
- Programme digital and out-of-home advertising for selected Double Dutch clients
- Coordinate photography, videography, social media and press teams across events for selected Double Dutch clients, ensuring all elements are captured and immortalised
- Lead on the operation of social media channels for selected Double Dutch clients
- Create proficient copy for Double Dutch clients including social media copy, web articles, artist and event bios and Sound City Conference panel descriptions
- Coordinate all external PR efforts to increase awareness and improve perception of Double Dutch clients
- Manage all supporting digital resources for selected Double Dutch clients including Sound City’s Apply To Play system, festival and conference apps
- Brief graphic design teams to create effective marketing materials and branding for Sound City events
- Ensure key partner/sponsor marketing obligations are fulfilled
- Oversee email marketing campaigns and manage audience databases for Double Dutch clients
Audience & Advertising
- Create digital advertisements across social media platforms
- Identify opportunities for audience growth and engagement through in-depth data analysis
- Monitor key performance indicators (KPIs) such as website traffic, social media engagement, email open rates, and conversion rates
- Analyse campaign results, audience demographics, and user behaviour to assess the effectiveness of marketing efforts
- Prepare regular reports and presentations to communicate performance insights and recommendations too
Relevant Experience
- 2 Years Digital Marketing experience (Preferred)
- 2 Years Social Media Management experience (Preferred)
- Competent use of editing software including Adobe and Premiere Pro
- Competent experience using video content platforms including Tik Tok, YouTube Shorts and Instagram Reels
- Strong knowledge of social media/digital advertising, SEO, and content marketing
- Experience using CMS
THE DETAILS
Audience & Marketing Manager: Double Dutch post is a full time role on a permanent contract following 3 months probation. .
The role is office-based but Double Dutch operates a flexible approach to working, with home-working encouraged where possible and productive. We offer a supportive and nurturing working environment, with coaching and training where required. This is a wide-ranging full-time role: support will be given by the Managing Director and other relevant members of the Double Dutch team, e.g. marketing/communications, finance, HR
HOW TO APPLY
If you believe you could be Double Dutch’s Audience & Marketing Manager: please apply by sending:
- Your CV
- A short covering letter setting out your skills, knowledge and experience relevant to this role
- An Equal Opportunities Monitoring Form HERE (LINK)
and send them to hr@soundcity.uk.com.
We want this process to be as accessible as possible, so we welcome video applications or voice notes to accompany your CV.
The Equal Opportunities Monitoring Form will be separated from your application immediately on receipt. This form is only used to ensure our recruitment process is reaching the widest possible audience.
Application deadline: 6pm, Friday 7th July 2023