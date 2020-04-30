Audience Services Manager - Record Label

Handle Recruitment is currently looking for a highly technical and strategic Audience Services Manager to join an established Music and Entertainment company. Using a variety of digital marketing materials, you will be responsible for developing audience engagement and growth strategies across an iconic artist roster.

Located in Central London, this varied Audience Services Manager position will suit a digital creative marketeer with previous experience meeting the demands of high-profile talent management teams in creating unique tailored content for release campaigns and priority projects.

Key features will include:

Providing bespoke support for artists and managers by gather insights across the music industry

Managing editorial plans for updates, confirming that all useful information reaches artists and management within a reasonable time frame.

Utilising excellent technological knowledge (eCRM, web, streaming, social media, VOD) and comprehensive understanding of the digital space to realise artistic vision and the best possible experience for audiences?

??The ideal candidate will have:

Proven success in implementing and creating digital marketing initiatives

Previous experience creating bespoke content materials

A strong awareness and understanding of commercial and digital sales environment

If your experience matches the requirements above and you are interested in finding out more about this incredible Audience Services Manager opportunity, please apply now!