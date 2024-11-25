Audience & Social Manager

We are seeking a Social & Audience Manager with 2+ years of experience to join our team.
The ideal candidate will have a background in working directly with artists and their campaigns, with experience in label, management, or agency work.
We are looking for someone who has worked on varying-sized campaigns and genres, with experience in developing and breaking acts, as well as experience working on 2+ major campaigns.
Responsibilities:
- Develop and execute innovative social media strategies to increase audience engagement and growth
- Collaborate with artists and their teams to create and execute successful campaigns
- Oversee the acquisition, production, and publishing of content for artists via the creative team, labels, and artists
- Create the day-to-day programming schedule, optimizing for views, growth, and revenue
- Coordinate with clients to ensure the content fits brand identity and broader business goals
- Source user-generated and third-party content to feature in programming
- Create innovative ways to add value to user-generated and third-party content using graphics and on-screen story notes where needed within the apps
- Deliver a day to day social roll out to each artist and team
- Conduct weekly programming for all approved schedules
- Hold weekly meetings with all artists and teams
- Maintain daily communication with all artists and teams via Whatsapp
- Analyse and report on campaign performance and make data-driven decisions to optimize future campaigns
- Deliver a monthly stat analysis to each client
- Work across all social media platforms, including TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Discord, Reddit, and more
- Stay up-to-date with industry trends and best practices
Qualifications:
- 2 years of experience in social media management in the music industry
- Experience working directly with artists and their campaigns
- Background in label, management, or agency work necessity
- Proven track record of successful social media strategies
- Experience with varying size campaigns and genres
- Experience in developing and breaking acts, as well as working on 1+ major artist campaign
- Strong analytical skills and a data-driven mindset
- Excellent communication and collaboration skills
Important Notes:
This is a full time hybrid role, requiring 3 days per week in the office based in Brixton, London.
We are only able to take applications from candidates that have the right to work in the UK.
Applicants will be contacted if they are selected for an interview by December 5th 2024, we sadly cannot provide individual CV feedback.
Find out more about us on our website & visit our Tik Tok for a behind-the-scenes insight with the team