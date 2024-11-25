Audience & Social Manager

We are seeking a Social & Audience Manager with 2+ years of experience to join our team.

The ideal candidate will have a background in working directly with artists and their campaigns, with experience in label, management, or agency work.

We are looking for someone who has worked on varying-sized campaigns and genres, with experience in developing and breaking acts, as well as experience working on 2+ major campaigns.

Responsibilities:

Develop and execute innovative social media strategies to increase audience engagement and growth

Collaborate with artists and their teams to create and execute successful campaigns

Oversee the acquisition, production, and publishing of content for artists via the creative team, labels, and artists

Create the day-to-day programming schedule, optimizing for views, growth, and revenue

Coordinate with clients to ensure the content fits brand identity and broader business goals

Source user-generated and third-party content to feature in programming

Create innovative ways to add value to user-generated and third-party content using graphics and on-screen story notes where needed within the apps

Deliver a day to day social roll out to each artist and team

Conduct weekly programming for all approved schedules

Hold weekly meetings with all artists and teams

Maintain daily communication with all artists and teams via Whatsapp

Analyse and report on campaign performance and make data-driven decisions to optimize future campaigns

Deliver a monthly stat analysis to each client

Work across all social media platforms, including TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Discord, Reddit, and more

Stay up-to-date with industry trends and best practices

Qualifications:

2 years of experience in social media management in the music industry

Experience working directly with artists and their campaigns

Background in label, management, or agency work necessity

Proven track record of successful social media strategies

Experience with varying size campaigns and genres

Experience in developing and breaking acts, as well as working on 1+ major artist campaign

Strong analytical skills and a data-driven mindset

Excellent communication and collaboration skills

Important Notes:

This is a full time hybrid role, requiring 3 days per week in the office based in Brixton, London.

We are only able to take applications from candidates that have the right to work in the UK.

Applicants will be contacted if they are selected for an interview by December 5th 2024, we sadly cannot provide individual CV feedback.

Find out more about us on our website & visit our Tik Tok for a behind-the-scenes insight with the team