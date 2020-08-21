About the Role

As an Audio Specialist Software Engineer at Audoo you will be reporting directly into our Head of Technology and will be supporting them in creating, iterating and improving our audio listening software algorithm. You will be responsible for building the software that listens to a song, identifies that song and then stores it on the devices RAM before being converted into a digital fingerprint and stored in the cloud.

Your specific and very specialised piece of software engineering will ensure that the audio that is picked up by the Audoo microphone is clean and clear enough for the song to be identified correctly and ensuring that the right people receive the correct royalty fee for that song.

You will be joining a small agile team that is on a mission to deliver a royalty revolution!

About You

You will be passionate about three things… Technology, Music and Changing the World!

You will be an inquisitive, creative and obsessed engineer who understands what good looks like. We are a small, fast paced team so you need to be someone who is able to work in a dynamic environment that values clear communication and happy to work autonomously. You will have a logical mindset and a love for all things algorithm! This is a creative role where we are trying to do something that so far has never been done quite like this before so a structured and iterative approach will be essential.

Your primary role will be optimising our end-to-end audio process; how we process audio, store it, ingest it.

Must have skills and experience:

MSc or PhD in software engineering or mathematics

C and Linux experience

Python experience

Must be comfortable working in a small multidisciplinary team and happy to contribute outside of your direct role responsibilities

Collaborative working mindset

Able to work autonomously

Excellent written and oral communication skills

Bonus skills and experience: