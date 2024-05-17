Based in the City of London, C.C. Young & Co are one of the leading music specialist firms of accountants and tax advisors. C.C. Young & Co. provides accountancy, statutory audit, audit valuations and taxation services to music industry clients.



Over the past 25 years, C.C. Young & Co. has enjoyed continued growth and now has departments specialising in tax, touring, recording, publishing, business management services for artists and managers, and royalty audits.



The Audit Department continues to grow therefore we are seeking an Audit Semi - Senior to join the Audit Department.



Who you are:



You will have a particularly keen interest in the Music industry or to learn about the industry.



You will already be working in a similar role, either part or full qualified.



You will be looking for more opportunities to broaden and develop your Audit skills and learn in a fast-paced environment.



What you will do:

Produce a full Audit file for review from planning through to completion.

Full Accounts Preparation.

Liaise with Clients for information.

Produce working papers for Audit & Accounts.

Attend and perform stocktakes on Audits.

Identify risk and report potential issues with solutions.

Train / oversee junior members of staff in the department.

Skills and Qualifications you’ll have

2+ years’ experience in statutory audits.

You will be familiar with CCH, Pro Audit or similar software.

Be part qualified or fully qualified ACA/ACCA.

An organised team player with a willingness to learn.

You will have initiative and won’t be afraid to ask questions.

A good working knowledge of business, audit and compliance.

A good working knowledge of administration of Audit.

You will have the ability to multi-task.

You will be thorough with a strong attention to detail

You will be good at time management and prioritise your workload.

Equal Opportunities



C.C. Young & Co Ltd is committed to promoting equality of opportunity for all staff and job applicants. We aim to create a working environment in which all individuals are able to make best use of their skills, free from discrimination, and in which all decisions are based on merit.



Please apply to careers@ccyoung.co.uk