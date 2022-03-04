Bar back/Runner

A bit about you
- Kind, engaging and fun with personality.
- Organised, reliable and a good timekeeper.
- Always on the go and like to work on your feet.
- Able to work collaboratively as part of a team.
- Passionate about hospitality, live music and entertainment.
- Highly motivated, energetic self-starter, with ability to use own initiative.
- Willingness to undertake training and development.
- Flexible and adaptable.
- Sense of urgency.
- Work to a high professional standard with an enthusiastic approach and positive outlook.
- Available to work late nights, weekends and holidays.
A bit about the role
- Assisting with the opening and closing prep for bars.
- Arranging stock and goods deliveries.
- Changing barrels and gas canisters.
- Ensure that the bars are well stocked at all times following par levels.
- Maintaining high levels of cleanliness for all areas of the building.
- Prepping garnishes for bars.
- Collecting, washing and re-stocking glassware and bar tools.
- Working as part of a team to deliver an excellent customer experience.