Bar back/Runner




Position:
Bar back/Runner
Employer:
KOKO
Category:
Music
Location:
1A Camden High Street, London, NW1 7JE
Salary:
£11.05p/h
Date Posted:
Mar 4th 2022
KOKO
A bit about you

  • Kind, engaging and fun with personality.
  • Organised, reliable and a good timekeeper.
  • Always on the go and like to work on your feet.
  • Able to work collaboratively as part of a team.
  • Passionate about hospitality, live music and entertainment.
  • Highly motivated, energetic self-starter, with ability to use own initiative.
  • Willingness to undertake training and development.
  • Flexible and adaptable.
  • Sense of urgency.
  • Work to a high professional standard with an enthusiastic approach and positive outlook.
  • Available to work late nights, weekends and holidays.

 A bit about the role

  • Assisting with the opening and closing prep for bars.
  • Arranging stock and goods deliveries.
  • Changing barrels and gas canisters.
  • Ensure that the bars are well stocked at all times following par levels.
  • Maintaining high levels of cleanliness for all areas of the building.
  • Prepping garnishes for bars.
  • Collecting, washing and re-stocking glassware and bar tools.
  • Working as part of a team to deliver an excellent customer experience.
