The Bar Manager is responsible for the operation of multiple bars across our event spaces, stock control procedures and management of a large and diverse team of bar & front-of-house employees. The role is to ensure our bars’ operation is executed to the highest standard across a wide variety of events including live concerts, late-night clubs, private hires, corporate & branded events. The bar manager will work closely with the general manager to drive financial success and achieve annual company targets.
Responsibilities:
Maximise sales opportunities and drive spend-per-head / profit-per-customer
Drive KPIs including but not limited to GP and yield
Maximise sales of key product ranges and develop promotions aimed at driving retros
Liaise with the general manager and senior management team on setting prices for key products & dynamic pricing tailored to specific audiences.
Work alongside the general manager and senior management team in securing deals with alcohol brands
Stock management, ordering and regular stock-takes
Smooth running of all operational aspects of the bars department
Ensure that the bars operation is compliant at all times with all directives as per the Licensing Act 2003
Management of all bars and front of house staff
Recruitment and training of bars & front-of-house employees
Weekly rotas for bars, front of house & cleaning staff
Duty management at events where required
Assist the general manager and senior management team in forecasting revenues and cost control
Financial reporting
Cash management
Processing weekly payroll
Liaison with suppliers
Bars and cellars maintenance and repair and service management
Supervision of deliveries
Maintaining highest levels of cleanliness and hygiene across all bar operations
Skills and attributes required:
3+ years experience in bar management within the hospitality industry or live venues
Proven track record of increasing bar sales, GP and yield in a previous role
Experienced in managing large teams of staff
A comprehensive understanding of the Licensing Act 2003
Personal licence holder
Proficient in Microsoft Office packages and EPOS systems
Competent in cellar management
Knowledge of health and safety regulations and licensing
Demonstrable leadership and motivation of others
Enthusiasm for the live events and hospitality industry
Flexibility to work irregular hours (weekends/evenings/public holidays)
Attention to detail and strong communication skills
First-class client and customer service
Salary:
Competitive / DOE
Deadline : Friday 17th September, 6pm