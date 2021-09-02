The Bar Manager is responsible for the operation of multiple bars across our event spaces, stock control procedures and management of a large and diverse team of bar & front-of-house employees. The role is to ensure our bars’ operation is executed to the highest standard across a wide variety of events including live concerts, late-night clubs, private hires, corporate & branded events. The bar manager will work closely with the general manager to drive financial success and achieve annual company targets.

Responsibilities:

Maximise sales opportunities and drive spend-per-head / profit-per-customer

Drive KPIs including but not limited to GP and yield

Maximise sales of key product ranges and develop promotions aimed at driving retros

Liaise with the general manager and senior management team on setting prices for key products & dynamic pricing tailored to specific audiences.

Work alongside the general manager and senior management team in securing deals with alcohol brands

Stock management, ordering and regular stock-takes

Smooth running of all operational aspects of the bars department

Ensure that the bars operation is compliant at all times with all directives as per the Licensing Act 2003

Management of all bars and front of house staff

Recruitment and training of bars & front-of-house employees

Weekly rotas for bars, front of house & cleaning staff

Duty management at events where required

Assist the general manager and senior management team in forecasting revenues and cost control

Financial reporting

Cash management

Processing weekly payroll

Liaison with suppliers

Bars and cellars maintenance and repair and service management

Supervision of deliveries

Maintaining highest levels of cleanliness and hygiene across all bar operations

Skills and attributes required:

3+ years experience in bar management within the hospitality industry or live venues

Proven track record of increasing bar sales, GP and yield in a previous role

Experienced in managing large teams of staff

A comprehensive understanding of the Licensing Act 2003

Personal licence holder

Proficient in Microsoft Office packages and EPOS systems

Competent in cellar management

Knowledge of health and safety regulations and licensing

Demonstrable leadership and motivation of others

Enthusiasm for the live events and hospitality industry

Flexibility to work irregular hours (weekends/evenings/public holidays)

Attention to detail and strong communication skills

First-class client and customer service

Salary:

Competitive / DOE

Deadline : Friday 17th September, 6pm