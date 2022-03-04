ROLE SUMMARY:

Working closely with the Venue Management team the bar manager will deliver, manage and take full responsibility for the bar operation at the venue. Managing over 10 bars across a high-volume music venue with the main areas of focus being ‘Staff, Stock and Events’ but they will also be continually looking to improve their department to suit the needs of an ever-changing industry and venue strategy.

Based at the venue their working day will be geared towards preparation for forthcoming events to ensure the venue is fully equipped, staffed and stocked. They will manage the bar department to ensure the venue is compliant with the licensing objectives and health & safety (H&S) legislation.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:

Stock

Ensure adequate levels of stock are available at all events

Minimise stock holding

Work closely with the stock controller on stock management processes and provide the General Manager with a monthly report detailing the months business

Minimise wastage

Proactively manage the inventory types to cater for a wide range of events

Manage purchasing and deliveries

Staff

Ensure adequate, fully trained staff are available at all events

Ensure all staff are fully compliant with the venues H&S policy

Ensure all staff are compliant with the licensing objectives

Driving recruitment

To manage any disciplinary proceedings

To manage and deliver the staff schedule and sign off timesheets for payroll

To ensure delivery of the highest levels of customer service

Work closely with HR to ensure all employment laws are adhered to

Events

Liaising with venue and hospitality managers when purchasing to ensure suitable products are brought in for events

Create drinks packages and menus for private events and club nights

Manage any brand partnerships and dry hires.

Other

Assist with the bar build planning, bar designs and layouts and overall set up before opening.

Create product and pricing lists for bars

Creating opening and closing checklists and bar SOPs.

To communicate clearly with the venue management team to ensure all events run smoothly

Attend site, council & licensing meetings where necessary

Any other duties (where practical) as directed by the Senior Venue / General Manager

KEY SKILLS:

Essential

Experience working in a high-volume licensed venue

Personal Licence or BIIAB Level 2 Award for Personal Licence Holders

Calm under pressure

Strong IT proficiency, particularly in Excel

High level of written English

Strong numerical competence

Very strong organisational skills

Demonstrable leadership and managerial prowess

Desirable