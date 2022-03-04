ROLE SUMMARY:
Working closely with the Venue Management team the bar manager will deliver, manage and take full responsibility for the bar operation at the venue. Managing over 10 bars across a high-volume music venue with the main areas of focus being ‘Staff, Stock and Events’ but they will also be continually looking to improve their department to suit the needs of an ever-changing industry and venue strategy.
Based at the venue their working day will be geared towards preparation for forthcoming events to ensure the venue is fully equipped, staffed and stocked. They will manage the bar department to ensure the venue is compliant with the licensing objectives and health & safety (H&S) legislation.
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:
Stock
- Ensure adequate levels of stock are available at all events
- Minimise stock holding
- Work closely with the stock controller on stock management processes and provide the General Manager with a monthly report detailing the months business
- Minimise wastage
- Proactively manage the inventory types to cater for a wide range of events
- Manage purchasing and deliveries
Staff
- Ensure adequate, fully trained staff are available at all events
- Ensure all staff are fully compliant with the venues H&S policy
- Ensure all staff are compliant with the licensing objectives
- Driving recruitment
- To manage any disciplinary proceedings
- To manage and deliver the staff schedule and sign off timesheets for payroll
- To ensure delivery of the highest levels of customer service
- Work closely with HR to ensure all employment laws are adhered to
Events
- Liaising with venue and hospitality managers when purchasing to ensure suitable products are brought in for events
- Create drinks packages and menus for private events and club nights
- Manage any brand partnerships and dry hires.
Other
- Assist with the bar build planning, bar designs and layouts and overall set up before opening.
- Create product and pricing lists for bars
- Creating opening and closing checklists and bar SOPs.
- To communicate clearly with the venue management team to ensure all events run smoothly
- Attend site, council & licensing meetings where necessary
- Any other duties (where practical) as directed by the Senior Venue / General Manager
KEY SKILLS:
Essential
- Experience working in a high-volume licensed venue
- Personal Licence or BIIAB Level 2 Award for Personal Licence Holders
- Calm under pressure
- Strong IT proficiency, particularly in Excel
- High level of written English
- Strong numerical competence
- Very strong organisational skills
- Demonstrable leadership and managerial prowess
Desirable
- · IOSH, NEBOSH or similar health and safety training
- · Level 2 Award for working as a Door Supervisor within the Private Security Industry